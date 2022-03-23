LOCUS Festival set to bring huge drum & bass lineup to Tulum for the first time

By Ellie Mullins 13

From Thursday 7 to Sunday 10 April this year, LOCUS Festival is set to bring drum & bass heavyweights and some of the genre’s biggest stars to Tulum, Mexico for the very first event of its kind.

Forward-thinking and pioneering, LOCUS Festival will bring with it the biggest drum & bass lineup that North and South America has ever seen before, shaking things up in an area where house & techno rule and marking a new place for this genre – which has grown in popularity in America recently, travelling from the UK – to thrive and grow. Sowing the seed for this genre to take over yet another corner of the globe, LOCUS Festival lands to Mia Beach Club on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the event whilst Sunday sees them take partygoers to an undisclosed location as they party deep into the Monday morning hours.

With regards to the lineup, they’re going big. The likes of DJ Marky, Fabio & Grooverider, London Elektricity, Dub Phizix & Strategy, PAV4N and many, many others across the days. Each day finds equally stacked lineups, and there is something for everyone in terms of the range of dynamic sounds and sub-genres. Hosted by the likes of Degs, Dynamite MC, Jakes, MC Dino, MC Fava,

MC GQ, MC LowQui, SP:MC, and Stamina MC, the energy will flow wildly no matter the time of day or night. This is another addition to the drum & bass events world, and one that will be welcomed with open arms as it prepares to debut against a backdrop of sea, sun, jungle views and more. With pioneering names and these stunning views, what’s more to possibly want?

You can view the lineup so far here as well as buy tickets, so be sure to act fast if you want to be part of this incredible and dynamic event.

Image credit: LOCUS Festival (via Facebook)

Featured image credit: Where&When