PAROOKAVILLE unveils Tiësto and more names to stacked 2022 lineup

By Ellie Mullins 22

As the City of Dreams, also known as PAROOKAVILLE, gears up to open their gates for the first time since after the pandemic started, they are ensuring that they’re making 2022 one of the most explosive years yet and this couldn’t be more evident within their star-studded lineup. Already announcing huge names with their artist weeks, the lineup is taking shape in the form of Armin van Buuren, ACRAZE, Robin Schulz, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and many more. With an endless list of superstar DJs across nearly every sub-genre imaginable, they have now added Tiësto among many other names for their fourth week of artist announcements.

Taking to the Mainstage on Friday 22 July, Tiësto earns the coveted headlining slot as he is set to entertain large crowds from the 210,000-strong attendee number. A welcome face to the PAROOKAVILLE masses, he has entertained the otherworldly festival for years on end and has become a more than welcome addition to the 2022 roster. This isn’t all though, as he is joined by other chart-toppers including Mainstage headliner Felix Jaehn on Sunday 24 July, who has become a staple family member of the festival and who’s absence to the lineup would be felt deeply. For the hardstyle and bass lovers, Coone represents the relentless sounds on the Bill’s Factory stage on Saturday 23 July and Jauz goes B2B with NGHTMRE once again for one of their heavy-hitting, renowned joint sets on Friday 22 at the Cloud Factory hosted by Blacklist.

The fourth week of artist announcements doesn’t stop there, either, as Mixmash Records head Laidback Luke, OBS, Aly & Fila, Rebelion, Blastoyz, MANDY x Refuzion, Marten Hørger, Pappenheimer, and Soundrush were also announced. Also marking premiere appearances include Kompany, Loco Dice and B Jones. Newcomers and quick risers in the form of Topic and Ofenbach will also be able to showcase their skills to the residents of the City of Dreams.

As the festival takes shape, tickets are in very limited quantities and if you want to be part of the magic from July 22-24 at Weeze Airport in Germany, click here to see the range of tickets still available.

Image credit: PAROOKAVILLE (via Facebook)