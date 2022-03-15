Rapture Festival announces first phase lineup for huge return

By Ellie Mullins 28

Firing on all cylinders, Rapture Festival will mark its return with a huge celebration during Miami Music Week ahead of Ultra at the tail end of this month, on Friday March 25.

Making a name for itself as the only daytime beach festival during Miami Music Week, the festival marks the coming together of music, art, wellness and great vibes, curating an unforgettable experience where the world class lineup is just part of the fun. Situated on the stunning Virginia Key Beach Park, the all-day party will host enriching and unmissable sets. Making up the first phase lineup, the intrinsic melodies of the iconic duo Bedouin will be on hand to soothe the soul. Just one of the handful of Miami exclusive sets featured at Rapture Festival, Monolink will bring his multi-talented live act to the stage with ambient melodies and an exclusive show just for the event, set to enhance the overall experience exponentially. The other Miami exclusive sets will be brought to fans from Sabo & Goldcap, and there’s still more to be announced where this comes from as the event takes place from 12PM all the way until 3AM.

Beating the odds, Rapture Festival has proven that it cannot be knocked down and this return will certainly be emotional for all involved. Famous for its focus on environmental friendliness, warm atmosphere and unique culture, this festival is a tropical getaway from the madness that is Ultra and Miami Music Week, being laid-back whilst still immersing fans in a true party atmosphere. Aside from the incredible names on the lineup so far, there will be a ton of activities for ticket holders to get involved with, including watching artists make live art, paddle boarding along with multiple other water activities and plenty more activities such as drum circles and workshops. Way more than just a festival, Rapture Festival is a whole other world.

Tickets are now on sale here, and are flying fast so be sure to grab yours quick if you want to get involved in this soulful experience.

Image credit: Rapture Festival (via Facebook)