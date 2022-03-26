SHWAY delivers captivating new single ‘We’ll Take One’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva

Looking to further enhance his presence within the electronic dance industry, SHWAY (real name Josh Martinovic) has just blessed fans alike with the most eclectic of releases, entitled ‘We’ll Take One.’ A highly-energetic production, each musical element has been implemented to the utmost of perfection, as listeners are set to embark on the most captivating of journeys throughout the tracks’ entirety. Maintaining his unique style of play, this progressive house anthem is yet another indication towards SHWAY’s undeniable talent, with this rising star all set to take the dance industry by storm.

Enticing listeners at every given chance, the Canadian born DJ/producer has been fusing classic sound(s) with new, with each of his productions emitting the most scintillating of auras. Achieving just that, ‘We’ll Take One’ is the epitome of a track that will leave you begging for more, as its infectious melody pairs perfectly with the most sentimental of lyrics. As emotive as any production, we are more than certain that this latest track will have a lasting impact within the dance scene, as SHWAY is more than set to leave his own mark within our community. Offering us all with a wider look on the production of this certified hit, the man of the moment had the following to say;

“Tapping into our hearts with sentimental lyrics ‘We’ll Take One’ reminds us of both the days past and the days to look forward to. The sincere words of “I just want to see your face” are the tender soul and emotion of the song. Carried by ecstatic piano chords, fluttering leads, and an uplifting bass line, ‘We’ll Take One’ is the perfect homecoming anthem for a summer of fun, love, and good times ahead.”

A truly captivating production, we cannot help but feel that sense of euphoria when listening to this masterpiece of a track. Emitting the most positive of vibes, be sure to check out ‘We’ll Take One’ in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. We will most definitely be keeping a close eye on any future SHWAY releases, as this rising star further expands his sound to a global scale. Leave us your own thoughts on the track in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: SHWAY (via Press)