The Best Music to Listen to While Gaming

By Yotam Dov 12

Are you the type who isn’t usually satisfied with whatever the in-game music is when you’re gaming at home? Whether it’s a browser-based, app-based or game console game, it’s important to set the right tone that will add to the experience, and this may require making a playlist. So, what’s the best music to listen to while gaming? We’ve got some great tips you can use when creating the ultimate list of songs to enjoy while gaming.

Choose Pop for Light, Upbeat Tunes

If you want the music to be playing in the background, but you don’t necessarily want to notice it or have it take over the room, pop can be a great option. Pop is known for its light, upbeat and often catchy tunes that are easy for you to bop along with. Nothing gets too wild or crazy, and it’s not going to get too loud or intense; it just maintains a steadiness that can create an easy-listening experience.

Pop can also do a good job at energizing you and lifting your mood, two things that can benefit you when gaming. Pop music can also bring in elements from other genres, helping to make the songs even more catchy.

Some of the most famous pop musicians over the years include:

Britney Spears

Lady Gaga

Mariah Carey

Taylor Swift

Jennifer Lopez

Michael Jackson

Justin Bieber

The Weeknd

Justin Timberlake

What Games Work With This?

Often pop music is a great option for gamers who love playing the best casino games online. While many casino games provide music that matches each given game, familiar pop music offers the gamer the chance to feel more relaxed and comfortable. Rather than melodies playing on a loop, they can concentrate solely on the game at hand rather and completely control their atmosphere to their liking instead.

Set the Mood with Some Jazz Music

While jazz may not be the first style of music that comes to mind, it can be perfect for specific types of gaming. Jazz is perfect for those who enjoy elegance, sophistication, classy touches and don’t mind getting swept up in the music.

What Games Work With This?

You can pick jazz music when you aren’t looking for an infusion of energy and adrenaline, rather you want to create a chill vibe that you can immerse yourself in. It can be great for relaxing games like Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing on the Switch or Little Wheel on the computer compared to first-person shooter-style battle.

Rap Gives the Entire Experience an Edge

Now perhaps you like playing raw games that have an edge and are packed full of adrenaline and action. If that’s the case, your best music option is rap. The beats are sharper, more defined and the lyrics will pump you up and feed into the energy the game is emitting. If ever there was a perfect match for gaming, it’s got to be hip hop and rap.

Keep in mind there are many different styles of rap, and some will have a chiller vibe to them even though they are still rap. You can pick the style and artists that speak to you the most. Some standout rap artists include:

Jay-Z

Drake

Eminem

Snoop Dogg

Kendrick Lamar

The Notorious B.I.G.

What Games Work With This?

You could choose hip-hop-inspired games like Def Jam: Vendetta, for example, and simply have more control over the type of music you hear while playing. Some rap songs might work perfectly for racing games or more action-based games, but it depends on the song itself.

If you’re looking to pair your gaming with some great music, these three genres should be on your list of ones to check out and give a try.

Image Credit: Pixabay