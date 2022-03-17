The Ultimate Guide for Miami Music Week 2022

Edging ever so close to the return of “one of the world’s most recognized electronic music events,” Miami Music Week (MMW) will be celebrating its ten-year anniversary in the most mesmerizing of fashions. Having felt the impact of the pandemic in more ways than none, fans alike have been eagerly awaiting for the day that they would once again unite in the beautiful city of Miami in Florida, US, with one, if not, the dance industry’s largest of events set to take place from the 22nd and up until the 27th of March, 2022. Unifying the city of Miami and all its surrounding venues, MMW will be opening its doors for hundreds of thousands of dance music enthusiasts from around the globe, as the week commencing will feature a vast array of events that will be held at some of the most well-renowned nightclubs of the city, as part of pool and boat parties and much more. Blessing everyone lucky enough to be attending this years’ MMW in the most captivating of fashions, almost every major artist from our scene will ensure that each event will be one for the history books, as it will all lead up to the grand finale and the much-anticipated return of “the world’s premier electronic music festival,” Ultra Music Festival. With this in mind, we have dived a little deeper into everything MMW related, in turn, will be providing you with our very own Ultimate Guide for MMW 2022.

NIGHTCLUBS (MMW EVENTS)

Playing host to some of the most thrilling nights during MMW, it was only right that we kick-started our Ultimate Guide with the main nightclubs of Miami and the events that they have planned for the ever so immanent week of electronic music festivities.

E11EVEN Nightclub

Acting as one of the leading clubs in the city of Miami, E11EVEN will be hosting some of the biggest names of the dance scene during this year’s MMW. Be sure to check out their fully stacked lineup below, with any further information, tickets, and more found on their official website.

DJ MAG Presents: Benny Benassi, Dada Life, Markus Schulz & Friends Date & Time: Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022 (8PM)

Location: 29 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132 Carnage & Friends Date & Time: Thursday, March 24th, 2022 (8PM)

Location: 29 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132 Major Lazer SoundSystem & Friends Date & Time: Friday, March 25th, 2022 (8PM)

Location: 29 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132 DJ MAG Presents: Fisher & Friends Date & Time: Saturday, March 26th, 2022 (8PM)

Location: 29 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132 DJ Snake & Friends Date & Time: Sunday, March 27th, 2022 (8PM)

Location: 29 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132

LIV Nightclub

Hosting some of the biggest names of the dance scene on a yearly basis, LIV Nightclub could not be missing from our MMW Ultimate Guide. Be sure to check out their 2022 lineup below, with any further information, tickets and more found on their official website.

Cedric Gervais (special guest Surf Mesa) Date & Time: Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022 (11PM)

Location: 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Black Coffee (+ More) Date & Time: Thursday, March 24th, 2022 (11PM)

Location: 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Tiësto (special guest Joel Corry) Date & Time: Friday, March 25th, 2022 (11PM)

Location: 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Event: David Guetta (+ More) Date & Time: Saturday, March 26th, 2022 (11PM)

Location: 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

Club Space Nightclub

Offering the most iconic of nights in the city of Miami, Club Space has also gone all out with their MMW lineup, so be sure to check it all out below. For any further information, tickets and more, visit their official website.

MMW Opening Party (Loco Dice, + More) Date & Time: Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022 (11PM)

Location: 34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132 Drumcode (Adam Beyer, + More) Date & Time: Thursday, March 24th, 2022 (11PM)

Location: 34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132 Solid Grooves (A Decade Of Grooves) Date & Time: Friday, March 25th, 2022 (11PM)

Location: 34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132 Dixon + Maceo Plex + More Date & Time: Saturday, March 26th, 2022 (11PM)

Location: 34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132 MMW Closing Party Presented By Link Miami Rebels Date & Time: Sunday, March 27th, 2022 (11PM)

Location: 34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132

Pool Parties & Boat Parties (MMW EVENTS)

Elevating the whole MMW experience that one level further, we will be providing you with a list of the best pool and boat parties that are a must when visiting Miami during its most enticing of week(s).

Spinnin’ Sessions Pool Party Date & Time: Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022 (12PM)

Location: Nautilus Hotel – 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL

Lineup: Timmy Trumpet, Showtek, Jonas Blue, Cheat Codes, More ANJUNAFAMILY Boat Party (Recurring Daily Event) Date & Time: Thursday, March 24th, 2022 (10AM)

Location: Bayfront Park – 301 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132

Lineup: Sunny Lax, Myon, Jaytech, More HELDEEP Pool Party Date & Time: Thursday, March 24th, 2022 (12PM)

Location: Nautilus Hotel – 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL

Lineup: Acraze, Benny Benassi, James Hype, Joel Corry, More MK Presents MMW Pool Party Date & Time: Friday, March 25th, 2022 (12PM)

Location: National Hotel – 1677 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Lineup: MK, Cristoph, Will Clarke, Dombresky, More Insomniac Records Pool Party Date & Time: Saturday, March 26th, 2022 (12PM)

Location: Nautilus Hotel – 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL

Lineup: SIDEPIECE, Nostalgix, Dombresky, More

Bars & Restaurants

When welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors for just MMW alone, it comes to no surprise that the city of Miami offers a rich and vast variety of bars and restaurants that cater for all types of visitors. We have taken the time to select the most eclectic of such establishments as part of our Ultimate Guide, so be sure to check them out below.

Freehold Miami

Offering guests the most eclectic of concepts, Freehold Miami acts as one of the city’s most intriguing of bars, as it caters for all your needs. Located in the trendy arts district of Miami, the establishment includes 3 bars, a courtyard and stage, an event and private dining space, as well as a streetside cafe and a 1970s inspired pizza shop.

Location: 2219 NW 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33127

Hours Of Operation: Cafe (Open Daily 9am – 6pm), Lobby Bar & Courtyard (Monday – Thursday 4pm- close, Friday & Saturday 12pm – close)

Website: freeholdmiami.com

TERRAS Miami

Located right above the Life House hotel, TERRAS is a tropical rooftop bar and restaurant in the city of Miami. Combining excellent service with that of the amazing views of the Miami Skyline, guests will be able to enjoy both luscious drinks, as well as urban-inspired street foods, usually found throughout the Latin American regions.

Location: 528 SW 9th Ave, Miami, FL

Hours Of Operation: Monday – Sunday (8am – 11am), Wednesday – Thursday (4pm – 12am), Friday – Saturday (4pm – 2am), Sunday (4pm – 12am)

Website: lifehousehotels.com

Cafe La Trova

Named as one of the world’s 50 Best Bars in 2021, Cafe La Trova “brings to life the retro Cuba atmosphere with their artisanal, handcrafted cocktails.” Offering the most eclectic of experiences for their visitors, the establishment has set nothing other than the highest of standards, with world-famous Julio Cabrera and his team in charge of the drinking aspect of La Trova, whilst Award-Winning Chef Michelle Bernstein takes matters into her own hands when it comes to the most unique of dining experiences.

Location: 971 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33130

Hours Of Operation: Sunday – Thursday (4pm – 12am), Friday & Saturday (4pm – 2am)

Website: cafelatrova.com

Sweet Liberty Miami

Situated alongside the Bass Art Museum, Sweet Liberty has become somewhat of a local and tourist favorite over the years, with their award-winning cocktails and the most creative of menus when it comes to food, a clear indicator of a must-visit whilst in the city of Miami. Ranked among the top 50 Best Bars’ in 2018, Sweet Liberty offers from the most sophisticated to the most simple but downright delicious selections of food and drinks.

Location: 237-B 20th Street Miami Beach, FL, 33139

Hours Of Operation: Monday – Sunday (4pm – 5am)

Website: mysweetliberty.com

All set for the largest electronic music event of the year, our Ultimate Guide for Miami Music Week 2022 directly focuses on the main events and establishments that will offer visitors the best of experiences. With endless opportunities presented on the daily once visiting Miami during MMW, our Ultimate Guide offers that helping hand in planning your trip and staying once in the city of Miami. Be sure to check out the official Miami Music Week website for any further information on the upcoming week, as MMW 2022 promises to be one of the best ones yet. Will you be joining?

Photo Credits: Miami Music Week Official Facebook