The ultimate guide for Ultra Music Festival 2022

By Ouranios Savva 2

In what is gearing up to become the ultimate of their editions, Ultra Music Festival will finally be returning in 2022 after a two year absence due to the global pandemic. Acting as the world’s premier electronic music festival, the news of its eagerly awaited return was further celebrated when combined with the announcement of its location, as the historic agreement with the Downton Neighbours Alliance, ensured that the iconic Bayfront Park will once more play host to one of, if not, the largest of events within our community. The most enticing of outcomes, hundreds of thousands of festival-goers will now have the opportunity of witnessing Ultra in the most spectacular of fashions, as the festival will “continue showcasing Miami and its local culture as the dance music capital of the world.” All set for the most mesmersing of returns, Ultra will be taking place from the weekend commencing on Friday, March 25th, and coming to a close on Sunday, March 27th. With this in mind, we have taken the opportunity of putting together our own Ultimate Guide for Ultra Music Festival 2022, as we dive a little deeper into all the activities and events that surround this globally celebrated dance music festival.

Headline Acts

Arguably the most sought out element in attending any music festival, this year’s headline acts span from the vast spectrum of electronic music, and in turn, will be ensuring that fans alike will be graced with the most thrilling of performances. Creating a hype that is truly unmatched, Ultra announced their official lineup in three different phases, with each and every artist more than set to cause havoc on the extraordinary stages that the festival has on offer. With this said, be sure to check out all headline acts below (A-Z), as this year’s edition promises to be the best one yet.

– Adam Beyer, Afrojack, Alesso, Alison Wonderland, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Boris Brejcha, Camelphat, Carl Cox, David Guetta, DJ Snake, Fisher, Gareth Emery, Illenium, Jauz B2B NGHTMRE, Joseph Capriati, Knife Party, KSHMR, Kygo, Madeon, Martin Garrix, Michael Bibi, Nicky Romero, Nina Kraviz, Oliver Heldens, Oliver Tree, Pendulum, Sasha John Digweed, Seven Lions, Slander, Sofi Tukker, SVDDEN DEATH, Tale Of Us, Tiesto, Timmy Trumpet, Vintage Culture B2B Claptone, Zeds Dead –

A fully-stacked lineup of headline acts alone, Ultra have most definitely gone all out for their highly-anticipated return, and we are all for it. Looking to also add that element of surprise, a blurred out name also appears on their headliner poster, with all signs leading to the return of no other than Hardwell. Taking a break from touring back in 2018, the legendary DJ/producer caused a frenzy among fans and fellow piers with his surprise appearance at ADE last year, with Ultra themselves stating that they are “incredibly honored to present the highly-anticipated performance of one of the most iconic artists in electronic music history as Sunday’s closing act!” Only time will tell, but we most definitely hope that Hardwell’s return is just around the corner.

Ultra Music Festival Stage Hosts

Taking over this highly-anticipated festival in their own unique of ways, this year’s Stage Hosts are all set for providing the most mesmersing of experiences. With this in mind, we have chosen the Ultra Music Festival Stage Hosts that are a must in our books, as the festival looks to offer further surprises along the way.

A State of Trance (ASOT)

Celebrating its 10th anniversary of hosting its own Ultra Music Festival stage, A State of Trance (ASOT) will once again be offering the most enticing of experiences. A must visit in our books, Trance legend Armin van Buuren has been blessing fans alike ever since the creation of his radio show, and in fact, has evolved his brand into the ASOT that we all know and love today. With this said, the man of the moment will be joined by some of the genre’s most prominent of talents, as they will be gracing the Worldwide Stage on Friday, the 25th of March. The full ASOT lineup includes;

– Armin van Buuren, Armin van Buuren B2B Reinier Zonneveld, Vini Vici, Gareth Emery, Andrew Rayel, Aly & Fila, Sander van Doorn, Avira –

STMPD RCRDS

Bringing his crew along for a special label takeover, Dutch sensation Martin Garrix will be ensuring that the freshest of vibes will be delivered through each of the artists signed on his own imprint, STMPD RCRDS. Delivering the most energetic of sounds, we most definitely recommend for anyone in attendance to visit this particular stage host, as the lineup guarantees nothing less than the most eclectic of vibes. Performing on Friday, the 25th of March, at the UMF Radio stage, the STMPD RCRDS lineup is as follows;

– Special Guest, Justin Mylo, Julian Jordan, Dubvision, Matisse & Sadko, KVSH B2B PONTIFEXX, Florian Picasso, Matt Nash, Osrin, Infuze –

GUD Vibrations

Taking over the UMF Radio Stage on Saturday, the 26th of March, GUD Vibrations will be offering nothing less than what the record label’s name implies. Founded by NGHTMRE and SLANDER, you can most definitely expect the most captivating of sounds, as each artist on the lineup will be offering the most genre-defying performances, and in turn, causing absolute chaos when gracing the stage. The full GUD Vibrations lineup includes;

– Nitepunk, Leotrix, Frosttop, Peekaboo, ??? B2B ???, Space Laces, Wavedash, William Black, Riot, Kraysh, Saka –

Dirty Workz

Presenting the first-ever hardstyle stage in the history of Ultra, Dirty Workz will have the honour of hosting the most hard-hitting of stages. Curated by Belgian hardstyle, jumpstyle and happy hard sound(s), this record label has gone all out for the first edition of an Ultra Host Stage, and we are all for it. Providing the most energetic and up-lifting of auras, Dirty Workz will be taking over the UMF Radio stage on Sunday, the 27th of March, with the full lineup including;

– Gammer, Da Tweekaz, Coone, Sub Zero Project, Ben Nicky, Darren Styles, Audiofreq, Lil Texas, Darksiderz, Pulsatorz –

Ultra Music Festival Live Stage

Gracing the festival in the most glorious of ways, the Ultra Music Festival Live Stage performers will ensure nothing less than the most eclectic of shows, and thus, we will be exploring the main artists and their ideas behind the most awe-inspiring of performances that are more than set to have you feeling some type of way.

Gareth Emery (Analog Live Performance)

Implementing yet another Ultra Music Festival first, Gareth Emery will be hosting the exclusive global debut of his analog new album and live show. All set on providing the most breathtaking of live experiences, Emery will be taking into account his previous endeavors, such as Laserface, but this time round, he will be leaving behind all the lasers and smoke, and will be replacing them with guitars and pianos. A live performance that must not be missed in our humble opinion, Emery will be showcasing his entire new album live at this year’s Ultra, as well as a variation of never-heard before classic anthems. The Killers on Ecstasy (Analog Live Performance) will be taking place on Saturday, the 26th of March at the Live Stage.

SVDDEN DEATH presents: VOYD

Following the most ground-defying of performances at Ultra 2019, heavy bass maestro SVDDEN DEATH will be returning with his VOYD alias once again. Offering everyone in attendance with the most captivating of live shows, a spellbinding audio/visual experience will be accompanied by nothing other than the producers’ very own tracks, and in turn, offering fans alike the opportunity of witnessing the master at work whilst performing for a live crowd. SVDDEN DEATH presents: VOYD will take place on Friday, the 25th of March at the Live Stage.

RESISTANCE Miami

Travelling to Ultra 2022 with a new format that will fit the surroundings of Bayfront Park, RESISTANCE Miami will most definitely be elevated to different heights during this year’s edition of Ultra Music Festival. Featuring multiple areas around the festival, an array of house and techno artists will be ensuring that everyone in attendance will be in for a treat, as well as the experience of a lifetime. Festival flag bearer, Carl Cox, will be performing under his very own The Carl Cox Megastructure, whilst The Cove will be making its debut under the RESISTANCE Miami experience. Adding to that, Boris Brejcha will be hosting his own stage, FCKNG SERIOUS, for the first time ever in the US. RESISTANCE Miami will be taking place throughout the entirety of Ultra Music Festival.

Ultra Miami Debutants

Making their highly-anticipated debut at this year’s Ultra Music Festival, the likes of Boris Brejcha, Amelie Lens, Nina Kraviz, Oliver Tree, and FISHER, are all set on blessing everyone in attendance with the most enticing and thrilling of performances. With each artist adding their own unique touch, we have taken the time to include them in our Ultra Music Festival Ultimate Guide, as we believe that each of them will be elevating not only their own performances, but ultimately the festival’s overall presence, on what is set to be the most mesmerising of Ultra festivals to date.

Edging ever so close to the return of Ultra Music Festival 2022, we have highlighted the key elements in our exclusive festival guide that will result in the most unique of festivals to this very day. With this said, you can check the full lineup, stages, dates and times of performances, as well as everything else Ultra Music Festival related, on their official website. With not that long to go now, our excitement is most definitely growing by the minute. Will you be a part of Ultra 2022? If yes, we hope our Ultra Music Festival guide will definitely help you in making the most out of your experience.

Featured image Credit: Rukes.com