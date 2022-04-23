DYR unveils eclectic ‘U’re Guay, Vol. 36’ EP: Listen

By Ouranios Savva

Emerging with her eclectic sounds, DYR (real name Colleen Burns) has just released her debut EP on U’re Guay Records entitled ‘U’re Guay, Vol. 36.’ Blending Techno, House, and Disco with nuance and skill, the Minneapolis-based DJ/producer has developed a signature style throughout her career. This release raises her status as an artist to watch in 2022. Paying homage to early 00’s House, this latest body of work features two original tracks, ‘Skippy‘ and ‘Hello,’ with remixes from Jessica Bellomo and Axel Sundelin rounding out the extended player.

Capturing a refreshing sonic aura, ‘U’re Guay, Vol. 36’ will have you feeling buoyant, as each track further proves the musical prowess of this multifaceted artist. Featuring DYR’s trademark grooves, ‘Skippy’ offers an immersive musical experience, with each element implemented meticulously. Similarly, ‘Hello’ provides listeners with a more up-tempo beat, as the disco-infused production will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance floor. Further elevating the EP, each track has been revisioned with an abstracted electro take. Both renditions perfectly combine the high energy of the originals with the scintillating sounds and styles of each featured remixer.

Destined for nothing other than success, this latest body of work checks the boxes of everything that DYR has set out to achieve within the dance scene, and we are all for it. More than set to reach global recognition, DYR ensures ever-evolving sound remains an essential aspect of her music production, demonstrating her status as a versatile artist within the electronic music community. Out now under U’re Guay Records, be sure to check out this captivating EP, ‘U’re Guay, Vol. 36’, available for streaming through all major platforms here. Enjoy!

Image Credit: DYR (via Instagram)