Easy Piano Songs That Are Fun To Play

Every pianist needs a few easy piano songs in their repertoire. These are the songs you whip out when you’re at a party and someone asks, “Can I hear you play?” Or maybe you’ve just been asked to provide the Offertory for the church service tomorrow. Perhaps it’s grandma’s birthday and she wants to hear a song. Whatever the reason, a fun, easy song is in order.

Pop and Rock Music

Want to look cool while you play the piano? You’ve come to the right place. Playing the latest pop tune or classic rock song will give you your hipster credentials. Some excellent choices from this category include:

“Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

“Piano Man” by Billy Joel

“Happiness” by Taylor Swift

“Submarines” by The Lumineers

“Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Elvis Presley

“Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles

New songs are always being added to sheet music collections so be sure to check often for the latest additions.

Movie and Television Music

It’s always fun to play the themes from your favorite movies and tv shows. This music conjures up all the excitement and emotions you felt when you first watched the movie or show. As this music is typically composed for orchestra, finding a good easy piano song arrangement is key to playing it well. Look for all the hit titles, such as:

“Hedwig’s Theme” from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

“The Main Theme” from Star Wars

“Theme from Jurassic Park”

“Linus and Lucy (The Peanuts Theme)” by Vince Guaraldi

You can play songs from movies as well with tunes like “Moon River” from Breakfast at Tiffany’s and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto.

Classical Music

Most classical composers wrote for advanced pianists. There are a few collections, like the Anna Magdalena Bach Notebook and Kabalesky’s “Children’s Pieces,” that were composed for pianists in the earlier stages of learning. However, by far most of the repertoire is challenging.

Don’t let that deter you from playing some of the most beautiful piano songs ever written. With easy piano song arrangements, you can learn some of the great classical songs now. As your skills mature, you can move on to the full-length, unedited versions. Try the following songs:

“Moonlight Sonata” by Ludwig Van Beethoven

“Jupiter from The Planets” by Gustav Holst

“Clair de Lune” by Claude Debussy

“Ave Maria” by Franz Schubert

“Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” by Johann Sebastian Bach

Any one of the above songs is a perfect selection for a more formal occasion. If you’re asked to play for a wedding, a funeral, a commencement ceremony, or a similar event, these easy piano songs will serve you well.

Christian Music

These are the songs that get you through a hard day. These are also the songs that you might be asked to play for worship services. Christian music has catchy tunes and uplifting lyrics that make it particularly enjoyable to play. You can get the following songs in easy versions:

“Were it Not for Grace” as recorded by Lanelle Harris

The traditional hymn “The Old Rugged Cross”

“This Is Amazing Grace” by Phil Wickham

“Scars in Heaven” by Casting Crowns

With countless more titles to choose from you’re sure to find a song to lift your spirits and brighten your day.

Show Tunes

Who doesn’t love Broadway music? You might have thought that songs from the stage are too difficult to play. While it’s true that the musicians in the pit of any show need to have fierce playing skills, there are plenty of easy piano song arrangements that are fun to play at home. You will recognize some of the most popular titles, such as:

“It’s the Hard-Knock Life” from Annie

“Somewhere” from West Side Story

“You’ll Never Walk Alone” from Carousel

“Edelweiss” from The Sound of Music

“Dear Theodosia” from Hamilton

“Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid

Show tunes are a welcome addition to piano recitals, community concerts, and parties. With a few Broadway songs in your repertoire, you will be ready to play on demand for a variety of occasions.

Building Your Easy Piano Songs Library

Having a variety of music genres in your toolbelt will help to make you a better pianist in no time. The best source for easy piano songs in any genre is Musicnotes. On this website, you can choose from hundreds of titles that are all expertly edited and ready to play. Purchasing, downloading, and printing your music is fast and easy. You can also download it to a tablet. The world of beautiful piano music is at your fingertips.

