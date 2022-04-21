Eflorem unveil electrifying new single ‘With You’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 5

Looking to leave their own mark within the electronic dance industry, Eflorem have just released the most energetic of productions, entitled ‘With You.’ Blessing fans alike with the most unique of sound(s), this multifaceted duo comprised by Heather Worden and Dewey McManus, are more than set on taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, as their eclectic style of play, most definitely helps them stand out from all the rest. Best known for elevating Bass House to different dimensions’, ‘With You’ is the epitome of a track that will have anyone feel some type of way, as each musical element has been implemented to the utmost of perfection.

Dialing up both the energy and the tempo with this latest release, Eflorem have ensured that their signature sound has remained intact, but at the same time, have also perfectly blended a more intense version of house, with that of dubstep oriented surroundings. Switching between genres’ in a way that will blow your mind, both drops on the track have been filtered with the most explosive of elements, whilst the sentimental lyrics enhance the whole production in the most enticing of fashions. As electrifying as any production that we have seen, the Los Angeles-based duo are more than set on taking the dance scene by storm, and we are all for it.

“‘With You’ is a high-energy song that is thoughtful, impactful and fun. It works to evoke thoughts of those that we hold closest to us, and experiencing life to its fullest with them at every chance that we get.” – Eflorem

Destined for nothing other than success, ‘With You’ combines an array of elements in the most unique of ways, and in turn, will captivate audiences at any given chance. Leaving no doubt to the imagination, this latest production further indicates everything that Eflorem have set out to achieve within our community, and thus, we will most definitely be keeping a close eye on all their future endeavors. In the meantime however, be sure to check out this masterpiece of a track in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Eflorem (via Instagram)