Fluencee returns with captivating new single ‘Before You Were Mine’ feat. Parvané: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 13

Fresh off his first release of 2022 in the form of ‘Paralyzed,’ Fluencee has wasted no time at all in blessing us all with yet another scintillating production, as this time round, ‘Before You Were Mine‘ will only further amplify his presence as one of the most groundbreaking artists within the dance scene. Following his own unique approach when it comes to the production of music, the Los Angeles-based DJ/producer has been leaving his own mark for quite some time now, with this latest single acting as yet another indicator towards his quest of global domination through the love of music.

Elevating this masterpiece of a track to even further heights, singer/songwriter Parvané brings the most emotive of lyrics to life, as her stunning vocal abilities are evident throughout. Implementing his own signature sound, each musical element will have listeners embark on the most captivating of journeys, whilst the message portrayed through ‘Before You Were Mine,’ will most definitely leave you feeling some type of way. More than set to take the dance industry by storm, Fluencee is the personification of an artist that has mastered his craft to the utmost of perfection, with this latest release further cementing his status as an artist to watch. As enticing as the next production, ‘Before You Were Mine’ offers the most energetic of auras, with its ever-so emotive lyrics acting as the the most enticing of lead up’s to a drop that oozes with energy throughout the tracks’ entirety.

“This song has been in the making for over two years and it holds a special place in my heart. It’s a love song but it’s also a banger, and it’s one of my favorite songs of my career. I hope it instills nostalgia and maybe even inspires people to reignite the flame of the relationships in their life that may have been taken for granted.” – Fluencee

Destined for nothing other than success, Fluencee is no stranger to the production of absolute bangers, with original songs such as ‘Demons‘ and ‘Better,’ or even remixes in the form ‘Somebody‘ by the Chainsmokers, and ‘Colors‘ by The Knocks, leaving no doubt of his musical prowess. With this in mind, ‘Before You Were Mine’ is out now under Circus Records, so be sure to check out this masterpiece of a track in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Fluencee (via Facebook)