Roy-Z & Simone Celi join forces for electrifying new single ‘I Got The Power’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 26

With collaborations far from few in the electronic dance industry, rising stars Roy-Z and Simone Celi have blessed us all with the most captivating of releases. A true gem of a track, ‘I Got The Power‘ will leave you begging for more.

Blessing fans alike with the most scintillating of sound(s), Roy-Z (real name Rocco Zappia) and Simone Celi have joined forces for a House banger, entitled ‘I Got The Power.’ Oozing with energy throughout, this latest production will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor, as each musical element has been implemented to the utmost of perfection. Combining their undeniable talents in a fashion that will entice from start to finish, ‘I Got The Power’ is the epitome of a track that showcases the true musical chemistry between both of these rising stars, and trust us when we say, this production will have you feeling some type of way.

Leaving his own mark from an early age, Roy-Z has been developing his sound at any given chance, as his passion for music and musical instruments, led to a career pathway that could not be any more fitting. Inspired by the legendary act that is Daft Punk, as well as growing an admiration towards vinyls, the Calabria-born DJ/producer is more than set on taking the dance scene by storm, one electrifying track at a time. In a similar fashion, Celi has also turned his own passion into a profession, having embarked on a musical journey that does not compare. Entering the world of music production with his first single, ‘Waiting,’ the Italian-based DJ/producer has set his sights on global domination, and we are all for it.

Enforcing their own qualities throughout the entirety of this certified hit, both set of artists ensured the most mesmersing of end products. Having met whilst at university, it was only a matter of time until the release of such a collaboration, and if ‘I Got The Power’ is anything to go by, we are more than certain that a prosperous career awaits either one of these artists to watch. Out now under the iconic label Hysterical, be sure to check out this masterpiece of a track in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to leave us your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Roy- Z (Press), Simone Celi (Press)