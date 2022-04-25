Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd close out Coachella 2022: Watch

By Creighton Branch 96

Every now and then through the course of musical history, we are lucky to get a moment that we know will live in our minds forever. One of those moments will take place come Sunday night in the desert of Indio, California at Coachella 2022 as Swedish House Mafia returns to the stage to team up with The Weeknd for what will be a performance for the ages as they close out Weekend Two of the distinguished festival.

Now while only so many can actually be in attendance to witness the show in person, everybody across the globe will have the opportunity to see the show live, thanks to the exclusive Coachella live stream on YouTube. According to Coachella, the set is scheduled to start at 10:55 pm PDT and will stream on channel one. So far, both headliners (Harry Styles and Billie Eilish) have gotten a show length of 80 minutes, so expect the same from the Swedes. While we do not know much about what the set will incorporate based on Axwell teasing the stage set up on social media and the group showing off the equipment setup they will be bringing, we are sure in for a treat. Expect surprises.

Watch the stream happening live now below.

Image Credit: Variety