BREAKING: Tiësto officially returns to trance, announces ‘Tiësto in Concert’ for 2022

By Hemant Khatri 132

With a career spanning over 2 decades, DJ & Producer, Tiësto has made his presence known in all genres of the wide electronic music spectrum. After more than a decade of separation from where he originally started, “Trance Music“, Tiësto has officially announced that he would be returning to make trance music alongside a new edition of his iconic ‘Tiesto in Concert’ and also indicated that a full feature album is in the making.

Tiësto in Concert was a series where Tiësto would share his live solo concerts in DVD & Blu-ray format. The first edition of Tiësto in concert featured his live show recorded at the Gelredome in Arnhem, Gelderland, Netherlands, when he performed before an audience of over 25,000 people. The second and final edition, Tiësto in Concert 2 is a DVD of Tiësto’s performance on October 29/30, 2004 in Arnhem’s GelreDome. After 18 years, Tiësto has finally announced the third edition of the series which also marks his return to his roots. In an official statement Tiësto said:

“It’s about time I’ll go back to create tracks like Adagio For Strings, Traffic & Flight 643″

2022 has been proving to be a fantastic year for electronic music lovers with the coming back of music festivals and also album announcements from some of the industry’s finest including the likes of Swedish House Mafia, Flume, Skrillex, Odesza & now Tiësto. Tiësto going back to Trance would be a dream come true for Trance music fans, unfortunately it is not happening (at least for the time being). The news of Tiesto returning to Trance, announces “Tiesto in Concert” for 2022 is merely an April Fools prank for now.

Image Credit: Rudgr.com