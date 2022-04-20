Virtual Riot discusses return to tour, latest album ‘Simulation’ and more: Interview

Blessing fans alike with the most mind-blowing of sound(s), Virtual Riot (real name Christian Brunn) has been exploring the realms of electronic music between an array of genres’, and in turn, has ensured that the most unique of end products are directly associated with each of his productions. Impacting the dance scene in more ways than none, theGerman-born DJ/producer leaves no doubt to the imagination, as his style of play varies through the experimentation of dubstep, future bass, and riddim, when focusing on just a few that is. Gaining traction on the regular, it comes to no surprise that listeners are enticed in a way that leaves anyone begging for more, with both his extended plays, and his very own studio albums’, further elevating the presence of this artist to watch within our community. With this in mind, we are more than thrilled to have caught up with the man of the moment, as he discusses his return on tour and the promotion of his ‘Simulation‘ album, the prospect of joining the hype surrounding NFTs, his side project ‘Still Kids‘, and much more.

You just dropped your ‘Simulation’ album in September and your Deluxe album back in February, now you are about to take the album on the road again for a few live shows. It seems like this body of work and this whole world of ‘Simulation’ means a great deal to you, tell us why?

It has been my first full album since the ‘There Goes Your Money’ album from way back in the days, which I don’t even consider a real album because it was just a lot of songs thrown together. This time it feels like a more cohesive release where I feel like all the songs fit into the same universe, but I’d like to expand on this with future albums and get even more conceptual with it. I grew up on concept albums from bands like Dream Theater and I’ve always loved the storytelling that a whole 60-70 minute album can do, and I want to explore this realm with electronic music. ‘Simulation’ is just the start.

‘Simulation’ seems like a perfect opportunity to possibly experiment in the world of NFTs. Is that something you are interested in? What other ventures outside of music have you been diving into?

I haven’t taken a dive into the world of NFTs yet but I bet there will be some opportunities or crossovers with the virtual reality shows I’m planning to do. I feel like with how current engines like the Unreal Engine 5 are evolving there are gonna be limitless possibilities for amazing interactive and immersive virtual experiences. I’d love to be a part of that with virtual DJ shows or things like that.

Tell us about your ‘Still Kids’ side project, do you plan on releasing more music with that?