Amsterdam Dance Event unveils first speakers and artist names for 2022 edition

By Ellie Mullins 20

Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) has unveiled its first round of speakers and artists set to host talks and events around the city during the 2022 October edition. The first names include the likes of Diplo, Ben Böhmer, Tiësto and more.

As Amsterdam Dance Event gears up for another massive edition running from 19-23 October, they have now unveiled the first round of names that are set to participate in the festivities, from hosting conversations and panels to event nights with performances around various venues in the city. With the 2021 edition having to adapt to the Covid-19 rules, it meant that everything had to close by midnight and the normal nightlife that ADE brings to Amsterdam was not there. Although some events still went ahead with the new rules, it was a smaller edition but this year sees ADE rightfully return to the nighttime.

For ADE Pro pass holders, they’ll get access to special talks happening throughout the week as it returns to Felix Meritis, and some of the first names are set to bring incredible insight with their conversations. The likes of Diplo and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano will offer expertise as artists on top of their games with the duo also discussing their upcoming album, and the godfather of Africa’s current creative explosion Youssou N’Dour will also be present. Modular synth pioneer Suzanne Ciani and IMPALA Executive Chair Helen Smith and serial entrepreneur Ben Turner will also be on hand as part of a long lineup of industry experts. More names are set to follow in the coming months.

Aside from this, the festival itself is also gearing up for some massive events as usual. Staples to the ADE schedule include Monstercat and Oliver Heldens returning with their curated event nights, and of course Saturday night’s main event, AMF. Other names that fans can look forward to seeing this year include Ben Böhmer with a live performance with DGTL and Alan Walker at AFAS Live as part of his new tour. Many more are set to be announced, and you can view the calendar here to see the currently announced events by day. You can also buy ADE Pro passes right here at an early bird rate.

Image credit: Kapa Photography via Press