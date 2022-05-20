Vini Vici unveil electrifying new single ‘Lo Nevosh’ feat. Gabry Ponte & Zafrir: Listen

By Ouranios Savva

Teaming up for the ultimate of collaborations, Vini Vici, Gabry Ponte and Zafrir have just delivered a psy-trance single for the ages, entitled ‘Lo Nevosh.’ As electrifying as their next production(s), each artist has implemented their style of play in the most enticing of fashions.

Blessing us all with the most electrifying of sounds, Vini Vici have joined forces with Gabry Ponte and Zafrir, with the end product ‘Lo Nevosh‘ being nothing short of spectacular. Combining the mainstage energy that leaves no doubt to the imagination, with the mind bending psytrance lucidity that we have been accustomed to over the years, and in turn, this latest collaboration will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor in no time at all. A production that perfectly represents each artist and their signature style of play, ‘Lo Nevosh’ is exactly what we would have expected by these pioneers of our industry.

Impacting the dance scene in more ways than none, Israeli duo Vini Vici have once again left us all in awe, with ‘Lo Nevosh’ further indicating the versatile nature of this legendary act. No strangers to offering collaborations for the ages, recent smash hits in the form of ‘Sweet Harmony‘ featuring Berg, and a scintillating remix of ‘Cafe Del Mar‘ alongside Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and MATTN, have well and truly cemented their status as one of our scenes’ most prominent of acts, and we are all for it. Enlisting Gabry Ponte and Zafrir for this certified hit, has only further elevated the dynamic of the production, with either artist implementing their unique touches in the most enticing of fashions. Delivering a final product that will most definitely have listeners feeling some type of way, Vini Vici are the epitome of an act that have mastered their craft to the utmost of perfection, whilst the undeniable musical chemistry between each set of artists, has ensured a truly remarkable release.

Destined for nothing other than success, ‘Lo Nevosh’ became the centre of attention way before its official release, as Vini Vici opened their Ultra Mainstage set with this very collaboration. A certified hit in our books, be sure to check it out in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. We will most definitely be keeping a close eye on each artist and their future endeavors, but for the time being, we would like to know your own thoughts on this masterpiece of a track in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Vini Vici (via Press)