German talent N!smo drops captivating new single “Stay”

By Isaac 5

Precocious German DJ and producer N!smo, is on the rise, but make no mistake- he’s hardly a newcomer to the global dance music scene. He’s been making his own electronic music from the tender age of 15, receiving attention in 2019 for singles “NEVER STOP THE RAVE”, “FEELS”, and “MY FACE”, eventually garnering support from the likes of Nicky Romero and Tomorrowland. Now based in Amsterdam, he’s dropped a new single that will only bring even more attention to his name: this is “Stay”, by N!smo.

“Stay” is a deep and evocative house track, with an undeniable groove that pulsates under the moody, dark, and longing feel of the single. The vocals, brooding and heartfelt, float above to drive the song forward with grit and anguish- the singer muses “I loved you more than my life”, and delivers so convincingly that you can’t help but sympathize. The song walks the fine line between a casual listener’s track and a dancefloor anthem, and does so with obvious and remarkable polish and skill- it’s a track that’s sure to please any fan of electronic music. You’ll find yourself bumping the track and singing “I needed you to stay” long after your first listen.

Be sure to have a listen to “Stay” by N!smo on your preferred streaming service down below, and follow the artist on his Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook to keep up with him and his music.

Image credit: N!smo