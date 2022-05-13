NGHTMRE unveils new single with Klaxx ‘The One’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins

Ahead of his anticipated EDC performance, NGHTMRE unveils his second collaboration to date with Klaxx, ‘The One‘. Speaking about it, he says: “I couldn’t be happier with the way this song came together. Our last release was definitely more of a festival banger, so for this one we dipped a bit more into our creative ‘feels'”.

Ahead of his EDC Las Vegas performance next week alongside Big Gigantic as Gigantic NGHTMRE, the star has unveiled a powerful new single with Klaxx titled ‘The One‘. This follows their first collaboration ‘Falling’ released just last year, and is setting off a very successful collaborative journey for the pair.

“The idea for “The One” was to write a song that made you feel hopeful, that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. I brought the original chords with a rough drop idea to NGHTMRE, he added the classic guitar riff in the intro and a fresh top lead for the drop, mixed with the only vocals that could bring the original idea to life” – KLAXX

Dipping into their more emotive side of their productions this time, NGHTMRE and Klaxx are proving how skilful they are producers with this one. Pulling the listener into the track instantly with a curious beginning, the guitar sounds let fans know that their in for a feels trip. A gentle vocal then introduces the track further, with a drop that makes you want to throw your hands to the sky with your eyes closed, for those truly euphoric festival moments which fans are sure to feel with this track over the festival season.

“I collaborate a lot, but there’s not a lot of people I collaborate with twice!” NGHTMRE said about the collaboration. He continued, ” Klaxx is truly a special talent and genuinely nice dude. I couldn’t be happier with the way this song came together. Our last release was definitely more of a festival banger, so for this one we dipped a bit more into our creative ‘feels’ and kept it melodic, but impactful.”

You can now stream the cinematic and beautiful track ‘The One’ by NGHTMRE and Klaxx here and below on Spotify.

