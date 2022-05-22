Paco Osuna announces NOW HERE summer residency at Hï Ibiza

By Ouranios Savva 17

Presenting his very own NOW HERE summer residency at the White Isle, Paco Osuna will be joined by an array of artists’ in the Club Room at Hï Ibiza, with audiences set to be enticed in the most fascinating of fashions. “NOW HERE is about that, it is living and experiencing music with passion,” Osuna says

Announcing his long-awaited Ibiza residency, Paco Osuna will be ensuring the most breathtaking of shows, commencing on June 14th, and coming to a close on the 27th of September. Taking place in the Club Room at the legendary Hï Ibiza venue, audiences will have the opportunity of witnessing performances from 22 different artists during the 16 shows that will be occurring this summer, with the man of the moment branding his residency as NOW HERE, a concept that portrays the most emotive of messages that music can offer.

Impacting the dance scene for the better part of over two decades now, Osuna is the epitome of an artist that has mastered his craft to the utmost of perfection, whilst his attention to detail has cemented the status as one of the most renowned artists within our community. Innovating in terms of both his music as well as his live shows, it comes to no surprise that each of his events leaves everyone in awe, with his NOW HERE residency more than set on taking the White Isle by storm this coming summer. Representing the core values that have followed Osuna during his prosperous musical career, NOW HERE stems from the very passion of electronic music and the determination of living in the present, with the man of the moment stating the following on his Ibiza residency;

“Many years ago my father taught me a reflection that marked me for life: time is the only thing that once gone never comes back. For me, NOW HERE is about that, it is living and experiencing music with passion: to live the present now and here, to enjoy the moment to the full. Every Tuesday in the Hï Club Room, my only wish is that people enjoy themselves from the very first to the last minute of the night.”

A summer full of mesmerising nights awaits anyone lucky enough to be joining Osuna at his NOW HERE residency, with the full lineup including the likes of Anna Tur, Ariel Rodz, Ben Sterling, Blackchild, Chelina Manuhutu, Cocodrills, Cuartero, Dennis Cruz, Fer BR, Hector Couto, Iglesias, Latmun, Mahony, Manu Gonzalez, Melanie Ribbe, Nicole Moudaber, Rafa Barrios, Reelow, Renato Ratier, Technasia and Tomi & Kesh. Edging ever closer to the opening night, tickets can be purchased here, whilst for further information regarding dates, times and general enquiries, be sure to visit Hï Ibiza’s official website. Will you be joining Osuna at his NOW HERE residency this summer? Let us know in the comments section.