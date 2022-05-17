Premiere: Roby Giordana & DJ Jump join forces for uplifting new single ‘Tarantella’ feat. Kris Kiss: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 3

Premiering right here at We Rave You, Italian DJ/producers’ Roby Giordana and DJ Jump have teamed up for the ultimate anthem, entitled ‘Tarantella.’ As unique as their next production(s), vocalist Kris Kiss elevates the track to even further heights, as all three artists’ ensure an end product like no other.

Blessing us all with the most unique of sound(s), Roby Giordana and DJ Jump have joined forces for the release of ‘Tarantella.’ Offering the most energetic of vibes, this latest collaboration combines the old-warm charm of what is usually perceived as a folk song of the past, with a modern twist that will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor. Elevating the track to even further heights, UK-based singer/songwriter Kris Kiss adds his very own touch, with the rap vocals ensuring the most scintillating of final products.

Enhancing their presence at any given chance, the Italian heavyweights have left a lasting impact within our scene, with each of their tracks gaining global recognition on a frequent level. Leaving no doubt to the imagination, ‘Tarantella’ further indicates the versatile nature of both Roby Giordana and DJ Jump, whilst the cheekiest of buildups and the driving bassline of their collaboration, will most definitely have listeners feeling some type of way. Having worked with the likes of Hardwell, Steve Aoki, Laidback Luke, Rudeejay and Da Brozz in the past, Kris Kiss was the perfect candidate for the vocal aspect of the production, and as expected, the lyrics could have not been implemented any better.

Marking their debut release on UFO Recordz, ‘Tarantella’ is the epitome of a track that will have anyone addicted in no time at all. A certified hit in our books, it comes to no surprise at all that the record label has been growing on a constant rate, with this particular release only further amplifying its dynamic within our community. With this said, UFO Network CEO’s Jacques Maurice Julie and Darren Bezuidenhout had the following to say on the rise of their aforementioned record label;

“We’re thrilled to have such a strong lineup this year. We’ve got some incredible talent coming through our doors at the moment and we can’t wait for you to hear what we have been cooking behind the scenes for the rest of 2022. Our label UFO Recordz has made some impressive strides in 2022 and are fast becoming a dance music label competitor in the music scene.”

Out now, be sure to check out this masterpiece of a track in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. Destined for nothing other than the very top of the charts, we will be keeping a close eye on all three artists and their future endeavors, but for the time being, don’t forget to leave us your own thoughts on ‘Tarantella’ in the comments section. Enjoy!



Image Credit: Roby Giordana (via Press), DJ Jump (via Press), Kris Kiss (via Press)