Charlotte de Witte launches Époque archive project in celebration of Belgium’s clubbing scene

By Ouranios Savva

Offering us all with a wider look into her homeland’s clubbing scene, Charlotte de Witte has launched a new archival project in the form of Époque, as the techno queen kick-starts proceedings with a mix celebrating 90s Lokeren club Cherry Moon.”Even 30 years after its inception, the institute that is Cherry Moon continues to inspire me,” de Witte says

Paying homage to Belgian nightlife and everything that it has to offer, techno queen Charlotte de Witte has launched an archive under her KNTXT label, where she looks at highlighting the rich history of her homelands’ clubbing scene, and in turn, further pave the way in educating the newer generations on the significance surrounding the golden era of Belgium and its night scene. Offering the most nostalgic of elements, Époque dives deep into the cultural heritage of the Belgian star, further advocating the musical roots that have helped define not only de Witte’s career, but also our scene’s most prominent of ambassadors.

Bringing this new archival project to life, de Witte has opted for legendary Lokeren club Cherry Moon and its in-house label Cherry Moon Trax to be Époque’s very first subject, with its lasting legacy a clear indicator on how impactful such establishments have been for dance music and not only over the years. Founded by Rudy Pincé in the 90s, Cherry Moon has been bearing the flag for the Belgian nightlife in the most unique of fashions, where resident artists such as The Fly, DJ Ghost, Yves Deruyter and Youri Parker have all played their significant part in not only establishing, but also enhancing the clubs’ reputation as time has progressed.

“Even 30 years after its inception, the institute that is Cherry Moon continues to inspire me. To honour its legacy, I made a mix containing well-known classics and some more contemporary tracks that bring forward the heart and soul of a beautiful era that is long gone but not forgotten.” – Charlotte de Witte

Celebrating the clubs’ success over the years, this latest mix will have listeners feeling some type of way, as de Witte takes us all on a journey through the ages whilst paying tribute to her homelands’ most iconic of venues. Set to be released this June via Apple Music, Époque will also be accompanied by a limited-edition merch outlet, Andrea, by graphic designer Otis Verhoeve, with any further information relating to this latest initiative found on the projects’ official website. A truly unique initiative, de Witte has offered us all with a wider look into the Belgian clubbing history, and we are all for it. Be sure to leave your own thoughts on this latest project in the comments section.

Image Credit: Charlotte de Witte (via Facebook)