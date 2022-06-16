Decided to Buy a new Electric Violin? Have these helpful guidelines in nind

By Yotam Dov 9

Electric violins have been around for longer than the average person might guess. They entered the market during the 1930s and 1940s, around the same time as electric guitars! And similarly to how electric and acoustic guitars can’t be compared when it comes to the way they sound, electric and acoustic violins produce very different sounds. The electric violin is almost an entirely different instrument, so you wouldn’t shop for one the same way you’d shop for an acoustic violin. If you’ve decided to devote yourself to the electric violin, here are some general guidelines to help you choose the perfect one for you.

What Kind of Music Will You Be Making with It?

Before thinking about the specifics of your ideal electric violin, think about the kind of music you’d like to create with it. Today, there are around 30 companies that produce and sell electric violins, but not all of them are created equal. If you want an electric violin that mostly sounds like an acoustic violin because you want to play country or classical music, you need to keep that in mind. If you want an electric violin with a more electric sound because you want to play metal or rock, then your approach will be totally different.

Try Several Different Models before Settling on a Select Few

It’s not a good idea to buy the first violin that you come across. Just like with any other instrument, your electric violin should be perfectly tailored to your preferences. It’s a very personal experience. The numerous options might leave you confused, so if you want to check best music equipment click here to give yourself some direction. Try different brands and see how you like them. Eventually, you’ll come across the perfect violin for you.

Is It Suitable to Your Aesthetic?

The look of an instrument is the second most important thing to consider, right after its performance. Even acoustic instrument players take advantage of this, but electric instruments can be customized much more extensively. Acoustic violins are all roughly the same shape and color. This is where you can get creative! If you think back on the wide variety of electric guitars, you’ll notice how so many of them are unique and fit the performer’s sense of style and aesthetic. A beautiful instrument can really elevate a performer’s playing, so don’t neglect this factor when you’re settling on your electric violin.

Be Prepared to Pay a Little More

Due to how widely acoustic violins are used, you might find one cheaper than you would an electric violin. This is normal. You can’t compare the sound of a $200 electric violin with the sound of a $700 acoustic one and conclude that electric violins sound cheap and tinny. A higher price will ensure better build quality. Typically, electric violins costing $600 and above are considered good quality.

There are a lot of advantages to picking up an electric violin. From furthering your violin playing skills beyond what an acoustic violin can do to practicing your playing with headphones in so you don’t disturb the neighbors. The electric violin can take you in new and unexplored musical directions while allowing you to play a unique instrument that fits modern-day performance needs. Whatever the reason, these guidelines might give you a general direction to walk in. Your electric violin journey is up to you!

Image Credit: Nadin Mario on Unsplash