Elements Festival announces stargazing lineup for 2022 edition

By Alshaan Kassam 19

The highly anticipated Elements Festival reveals a stellar lineup including world-class artists such as Kaskade (Redux), Zeds Dead, REZZ, Seth Troxler, Claude VonStroke, and many more.

Globally recognized as a premier festival in the Northeast, Elements Music & Arts Festival is truly a one-of-a-kind experience. Easily thought of as much more than a typical music festival, Elements Festival offers 72-hours of camping, dancing, and countless other unique exploits at a field of festival dreams. With top-notch artists blessing the festival, the phase two lineup will include Grammy award-winning indie and electronic artist Tycho, bass music heavyweight Shlump, Desert Hearts’ Porky B2B Marbs, tech-house maestro Chapter & Verse, and more. On top of a legendary lineup calling upon Kaskade (Redux), Nicole Moudaber, Zeds Dead, Seth Troxler, REZZ, FISHER, Claude VonStroke, and much more. Ready to dance the day and night away? Well, be sure to visit all of the dedicated stages representing the four elements Fire, Earth, Water, and Air.

Elements Fest always attracts top-tier artists such as fellow camp king and dirtybird legend, Claude VonStroke, and also continues to shape the careers of rising artists who were given their debut at Elements Festival including The Chainsmokers, Louis the Child, and FISHER who have all risen to star status. Electrifying all six senses of thousands of attendees who loyally flock to the psychedelic, unifying, and utterly life-changing ride for three full days, Elements Festival has become the standout alternative cultural festival in North America.

Check out the stage lineups below and purchase your tickets to the highly-anticipated festival here.

Who’s ready to light up the night with us at the FIRE STAGE?! 🔥 Featuring sets from @followthefishtv, @kaskade, @zedsdead, @sofitukker, and so many more favorites – we’re bringing the heat right here all #EMF22!❤️‍🔥⬇️ Grab tickets & meet us there 🔗 https://t.co/Kn1T5hlI0s pic.twitter.com/7iMa0E41cQ — Elements Music & Arts Festival (@elementsfest_) May 20, 2022

Photo Credits: Elements Official Press