FOVOS continue on their hot run of releases with ‘Platia’: Listen

By Jackson Naffa 15

The New Zealand duo FOVOS return to Will Sparks’ CLUBWRK label for the third time in 2022 with their latest single ‘Platia’.

The fine combination of techno and tech house create for a track with sinister bass, grit and darkness, which ensure that only havoc is caused on the dancefloor. ‘Platia’ is threatening, ominous and is also reminiscent of various video game soundtracks. The boys gave the track a run in their guest mix for Will Sparks’ CLUBWRK Radio; the fellow Aussie duo Feenixpawl also showed their support for ‘Platia’ in their new radio show ‘Feenixpawl Selects’. It follows FOVOS’ recent release of ‘Under Pressure’, which takes you back to the rave sound of the 90s; you can take a listen here.

FOVOS began their journey back in 2020, and despite the fact that it was throughout the midst of a global pandemic, the boys have been hard at work producing music that speaks to the heart of the underground scene. In such a short time, they’ve already been able to accumulate monumental global support from the likes of Alok, Joel Corry and Kryder just to name a few. The back end of 2022 will only see FOVOS continue to work their way into the world of electronic music, with some of their next releases to feature on the likes of reputable labels such as Barong Family, Insomniac and Repopulate Mars. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as new music begins to surface!

In terms of touring, you’ll be able to find FOVOS in their home country New Zealand this July at Deep, Hard’n Funky winter music festival in Auckland, where they’ll be supporting the likes of Quix, Joshwa and Benson.

You can stream ‘Platia’ by FOVOS on Spotify down below, please be sure to let us know your thoughts!

Image Credit: Jack Ellis/Press