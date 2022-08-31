Chelly Flame releases official music video for ‘Bandz’: Watch

Chelly Flame finally dropped her awaited music video of latest single ‘Bandz’. The song begins with a pleasant trap rhythm and an appealing synth beginning. Chelly Flame wastes little time and instantly blows the listener away with sheer brilliance and expertise from the start of the song.

It quickly becomes evident that this musician has exceptional skill and can easily compete with known rap artists. ‘I make you believe I desire you, then I leave you, that’s my old trick,’. The first stanza, which starts 40 seconds into the song, speaks for itself: “If all we have is time, tell me why you’re rushing?”

The catchy chorus follows the verse, and the listeners can hear true strength in Chelly Flames’ voice, but it’s also quite simple to listen to and not overbearing. Not only are the vocals outstanding, but the rhythm and melody are well harmonized and truly make this song sparkle. The mixing and mastering are flawless.

This song has the potential to rocket to the top of the chart. The record can reach millions of listeners all across the world. The toplines perfectly matches the instrumental.

This song is incredibly catchy, and simple to listen to on repeat, and she delivers each phrase well. Everything is pretty fluid. But it doesn’t stop there; the official music video is also worth noticing (see below). The music video has some incredible drone views, Chelly Flame looks scorching hot in a variety of trendy clothes, and each scenario is perfectly fitted to the song.

The combination of the video with this song is a joy to see. Director & editor Jack Rottier deserves recognition as well. Kai Goh, the drone videographer, did an excellent job with each shot.

If you like sexy-trap music, we recommend checking out “Bandz,” a brand-new song and a music video by hip-hop singer Chelly Flame on Babygrande Records. “Bandz” is unquestionably the new strip club anthem for 2022, and you can see the official music video here:

