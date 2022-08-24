Paul van Dyk releases new trance track ‘Rhapsody’ alongside Chris Bekker, and Jan Dzialek: Listen

By Nicole Pepe

Arriving a few days earlier than scheduled, Paul Van Dyk has just premiered a new single ‘Rhapsody’, a collaboration with Berlin-based Chris Bekker and Jan Dzialek. The song is currently only available on SoundCloud until its formal release date on August 26th.

‘Rhapsody’ is a single off of Van Dyk’s upcoming album ‘Off The Record’ which is slated to be released on September 30th. The album will come in three parts, including a section entitled ‘For The Record’ and the final release of ‘The Record’ which will act as a “summary” of the previous two. According to Van Dyk in a recent interview, each section serves its own purpose and intended emotional evocation. One for the trance fans, one for the festivals, and one for the summation of the year. Some of the releases Van Dyk has put forth this year include ‘Guiding Light’ and ‘In Your Arms (For an Angel)’ featuring Robin Schulz, Topic, and Nico Santos.

For most Van Dyk fans, ‘Rhapsody’ breathes fresh air to trance composed of none other than the maestro of trance himself. The nearly four-minute song begins with big razor synths accompanied by a slew of arpeggiated blips that pull the melody toward the drop of the kick that brings this song into one settled and groovy place.

You can preview ‘Rhapsody’ by Paul Van Dyk, Chris Bekker, and Jan Dzialek here.

Image Credit: Christoph Köstlin / Provided by Stark Profiles PR