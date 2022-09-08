Avicii at Ultra 2013: Relive the groundbreaking set for his birthday
Avicii would have been 33 today, September 8th, 2022 and so we would like to look back on one of the most important and controversial performances of his career.
The iconic producer who tragically took his own life in 2018 is continued to be remembered and celebrated by his family, fellow producers and legions of fans around the world who were impacted by the massive talent and world wide anthems he created during his short time on this Earth. Of course the rise and super stardom that Tim Bergling found both on stage and in the studio came with it’s own road blocks, and none would be more public and discussed than his main stage performance at Ultra Music Festival 2013.
While it is easy to look back now and smile at the music Avicii made, 2013 was a different era for dance music, one where Levels was the standard set for the Swedish producer and dubstep and house music where dominating the landscape. While his fellow producers around him where advancing their sound design and exploring new means for electronic noise, Avicii took the scene by surprise when he showed up to Miami in 2013 and brought out a full band, drum line and Aloe Blacc to preview songs from his debut album for the Ultra Music Festival crowd.
The music was new, different, more blue grass and without and prior notice or preparation, the crowd was clearly not prepared for what they heard from the main stage that evening. Revisiting the performance now, hearing the boo’s and seeing the uncertainty that swept over the crowd seems almost sacrilegious, but at the time, it was very much the reality of the experience for Avicii. His response to fans following the performance still resides on Facebook, and he states:
Image Credit: Rukes.com