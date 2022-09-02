From Humble Beginnings, Rising Star Jake Silva Is Working His Way to the Top [Artist Spotlight]

By Yotam Dov

Coming across a new talent in the music scene can be common, but it’s not every day that you bump into innately gifted, hardworking, and passionate talents. It takes something special to have all these attributes, and it’s no doubt that some of the most successful artists are dedicated and hardworking.

Born and raised in humble beginnings, Jake Silva grew up with an innate passion for the entertainment scene. Music was more than just entertainment to Jack, and there was no doubt he was destined for the industry. Jake Silva drew inspiration from some of the industry’s big names, not forgetting his uncle Carlos, a renowned DJ in Portugal and Spain. As a result, Jake found himself loving the art of disk jockeying. It has now been five years since he joined the sector, producing his music while also playing at some of the big entertainment spots across the country.

A self-made top DJ, Jake stands out with his unparalleled work ethic and passion for the craft. His authenticity and originality in music are also something to admire. His performances also stand out from the rest because he performs unique music that no one else has the exact edit, bootleg, or remix. This is because Jack produces the music himself, and most of the time doesn’t put it out. “A lot of times, I have DJs asking me, ‘Where’d you get your music from, and how can I get that track?” Jake adds.