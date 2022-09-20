Swedish House Mafia cancel string of ‘Paradise Again’ shows in Europe

Having just finished up the American leg of their world tour, the excitement has been building as the Swedish House Mafia are set to arrive in Europe with a string of ‘Paradise Again’ shows.

However, not all seems plain sailing with the Swedish House Mafia at the moment, as it appears that they have been forced to cancel some of their upcoming shows across the continent. Fans that were originally attending these shows appear to have received emails regarding the cancellation of upcoming events in Vienna (3 November), Frankfurt (5 November), Berlin (6 November), Hamburg (8 November) and Tampere (13 November). Shows along the rest of the tour seem to be unaffected for now, a journey that will see them travel to places such as Glasgow, Manchester, London, Madrid, Paris, Lisbon, Milan, Prague, Munich and Dublin among many other places.

Off the back of their release, ‘Turn On The Lights again..’ with the highly sought-after talents of Fred again.. and Future, the trio have also just revealed a new collaboration with Alicia Keys. During their San Francisco show, they teased the track which samples ‘Finally’ by Kings of Tomorrow. It will be interesting to see if they continue to tease it as they arrive in Europe for the next leg of their tour, should the rest of it be scheduled to go ahead as planned.

Image Credit: Rukes.com