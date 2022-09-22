Swedish House Mafia debut new collaboration with Alicia Keys at San Francisco show: Watch

By Chris Vuoncino 1

Swedish House Mafia are continuing to astound and entertain fans as they wrap up the North American leg of their Paradise Again World Tour. A few days after their now legendary, rain soaked performance in Los Angeles, they opted to surprise fans in San Francisco by having singer Alicia Keys join them on stage to debut the single ‘Finally‘ to those in the arena.

While the excitement for Swedish House Mafia’s official debut album, ‘Paradise Again,’ was palpable throughout the electronic music world, the trio of Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello, have once again reminded the world that they don’t intend on being idle or wasting any time with delivering more music to the fans.

For this most recent collaboration, Alicia Keys finds herself covering a past song from the dance music world for the second time in 2022. Earlier this year, she teamed up with Fivio Foreign and Kanye West for the single, ‘City Of Gods,’ which borrowed it’s chorus from 2015 Chainsmokers track, ‘New York City.’ This time, she finds herself updating the original version of ‘Finally,’ a 2001 Defected Records release by Kings of Tomorrow and Julie McKnight.

While the Paradise Again World Tour has wrapped up its North American leg, the surprise appearance by Alicia Keys certainly showed that the members of Swedish House Mafia are keen on surprising the fans and utilizing the tour to create exciting new moments and memories as they continue to navigate their career since reuniting in 2018. For fans at the Chase Center who saw the performance live, the R&B vocalist received a warm welcome from Axwell as he took to the microphone and introduced her by saying,

“We’ve been working with a legend. According to us, probably according to most people…so I just want to show her when you listen to this song for the first time. Say hi to Alicia Keys.”

Check out some fan shot footage from the show below.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications