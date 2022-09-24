TCAT unveils eclectic single ‘Undone’ feat. okafuwa: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 2

Taking listeners on the most melodic of musical journeys, TCAT has just unveiled a production for the ages, entitled ‘Undone.’ Implementing his signature sound to the utmost of perfection, the Australian born DJ/producer is more than set on leaving his own mark within the electronic dance industry, and we are all for it. Soothing from start to finish, ‘Undone’ ensures only the chillest of vibes, whilst the addition of singer/songwriter okafuwa on vocals, help elevate the track to a different dimension. Leaving no doubt to the imagination, this latest release will have anyone feeling some type of way, whilst its emotive aura, can only further amplify the overall feel surrounding a production of such nature.

Incorporating electronic music with real life and “traditional” elements, TCAT constantly strives on evolving his sound, whilst his unique ability of catering for audiences that may prefer a variation of genres, have well and truly cemented his status as an artist to watch within our community. Having worked with an array of accredited artists from around the globe, it comes to no surprise that the man of the moment is showing no signs of slowing down, and as he further expands his brand and skills on the daily, we can’t help but get excited for what’s to come next. Maintaining the most unique of approaches when it comes to music production, ‘Undone’ acts as yet another indication towards everything that he has set out to achieve thus far in his career, with TCAT himself stating the following on the inspiration behind this certified hit;

“Creating ‘Undone’ with okafuwa I knew it would be special. The mixture of okafuwa’s amazing vocals with my sound hit exactly how I had hoped. The elegance of the guitar mixed with the powerful Piano and vocal melodies help create an all round upbeat atmosphere.”

Destined for nothing other than the very top of the charts, ‘Undone’ is the epitome of a track that will have listeners hooked from start to finish. Offering only the most captivating of vibes, TCAT is more than set on expanding his reach, with this latest release acting as a small glimpse into his genius mind. With this said, be sure to check out ‘Undone’ in all its glory below, and don’t forget to stay fully up to date with all things TCAT, by following him on Facebook, Instagram and Spotify. Enjoy!

Image Credit: TCAT (Press)