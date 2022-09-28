Will Sparks is igniting the fall season with ‘Annihilate’ Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 1

Showing no signs of slowing down and starting his epic North America Tour this Friday, the legend Will Sparks is firing up the fall season with his new single ‘Annihilate’ out now on Revealed Records.

It is safe to say all we need is a little Will Sparks in our life to provide us with the perfect remedy for the fall season. With an energy truly fierce and a unique sound that is unmatchable in the music industry, Will Sparks continuously showcases his ability to perfectly execute his own distinctive sound in the scene, whether it be Melbourne bounce, house, techno, you name it and this legend does it all. As he prepares to kick off his North America Tour starting in Los Angeles, Will Sparks is delivering another festival-ready banger to keep you moving all night long with ‘Annihilate’ out on Revealed Records.

The bass-induced and hard-hitting backdrop alarms listeners that Will Sparks is ready to take on the world with ‘Annihilate.’ With a tempo rising fast and frequencies ringing in your eardrums, this is the perfect track for those festivals with top-notch visuals. Will Sparks is guaranteed to make you feel the music no matter what genre you prefer and he is further entrenching himself at the forefront of the riveting ‘big room techno’ movement in dance. This club-ready single provides ample ammunition to persuade listeners to hit the dancefloor and we cannot wait to catch him during his upcoming tour.

Listen to ‘Annihilate’ below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Image Credit: Rukes.com