Fred Again.. releases his third Actual Life 3 single called ‘Kammy (like i do)’: Listen

By Jan César 238

Following the singles “Danielle (smile on my face)” and “Blue (better with time)”, Fred Again.. returns with one of the most anticipated “Actual Life 3” singles titled “Kammy (like i do)”.

After over 6 million views on his Boiler Room: London set, Fred Again.. releases the intro single of this set, Kammy (like i do). This London-based producer does not let his fans catch a breath lately, releasing single after single. After a huge collaboration with Swedish House Mafia called “Turn On The Lights again..”, Fred announced his third album called Actual Life 3 will be out on October 28th along with the release of the lead single called “Danielle (smile on my face)”. Not so long after he continued his release spree with another Actual Life 3 single “Bleu (better with time)”. Now the time for another release had come.

Kammy (like i do) goes fast and uses vocal chops as much as it can, but it also delivers emotions. Fred shared some backstory about the single in his recent Instagram post:

“To me this is kinda like a twin to smile on my face because it’s about diving further and further down into something that alienates you from everyone around you. Like when she says they can’t love you like I do, it never felt to me like a positive lyric weirdly. It felt like two people just alienating the rest of the world in a painful way. I’m not sure I explained that well, I’ll try n write it better in a few days maybe.”

Fred again.. once again proves that he has his style that makes him unique and fans love him for what he does. If you are ready for yet another vocal chop journey, make sure to check the single below or on Spotify.

Actual Life 3 consisting of 16 tracks is set to release on October 28th.

Image Credit: Fred Again.. / Provided by Outside Organisation