ILLENIUM teams up with pop talent MAX for moving single “Worst Day”: Listen

By Ryan Ford

ILLENIUM has followed up a string of releases in 2022 with his latest, emotion-infused production entitled ‘Worst Day’ alongside pop sensation MAX.

The stunning new record sees ILLENIUM enlist the vibrant vocal talents of multiplatinum pop artist MAX, as it landed on Warner Records this week. Easing in with soothing electric guitar melodies, ‘Worst Day’ strikes immediate familiarity and builds that reflective atmosphere typical of an ILLENIUM production as the vocals are about to hit. Driving through powerfully complex lyricism, the track plays on themes of battling despairing thoughts and seeking the light in life. The instrumental elements of the track also play to the rollercoaster of emotions promoted in the single, with punchy percussion complimenting a sparkling topline flushed with inspiring synth and guitar melodies.

Those with a particular ear for this and some of ILLENIUM’s other recent releases will have noticed how ‘Worst Day’ blends into the start of ‘From The Ashes’ with Skylar Grey. That is because these tunes are both due to feature on his upcoming fifth studio album along with ‘All That Really Matters’ and ‘Shivering’ and continuity is a speciality of his throughout a number of his previous LPs.

While we wait in great anticipation for that, be sure to stream ‘Worst Day’, the new ILLENIUM track alongside MAX, for yourselves below.

Image Credit: Rukes.com