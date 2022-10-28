LIZOT & Paradigm deliver hard hitting collaboration with Bella X, ‘Maserati’: Premiere

By Creighton Branch 190

If you are looking for something new that will rattle your cage, you have come to the right place as LIZOT has teamed up with Paradigm and Bella X for their latest heart-pounding track, ‘Maserati.’

LIZOT continues to grow exponentially within electronic music, and with every release, it is obvious why. The German duo continually drops music that makes you rethink what you can do creatively inside a DAW, and ‘Maserati’ is just the latest example on that resumé. Along with their fellow countrymen, Paradigm, and vocalist Bella X, they have given the world another masterpiece.

‘Maserati’ is one of those tracks that has a little bit of everything you could want. The catchy intro, amazing vocals, gritty bassline, and above all else, a heart-throbbing drop with a kick that feels as furious as the car it is named after. Bella X’s vocals are mysterious and gripping, and from the moment you first hear her, you are locked in. LIZOT and Paradigm do a marvelous job at making sure the energy of the track never dies and consistently drop new elements that are intriguing to the listener. Most notably, the upbeat accordion-like sound within the verses.

One listen to this, and the hairs on the back of your neck will, without a doubt, be raised. The collaboration between these three is one of the best of the year and a great way to end with one last triumph as we close the book on an outstanding year of music. Be expecting ‘Maserati’ to catch fire at the beginning of 2023 as well.

Stream ‘Maserati’ from LIZOT, Paradigm and Bella X via Virgin Records below.

Image Credit: LIZOT x Paradigm x Bella X – Maserati (Artwork)