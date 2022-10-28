Rezz unveils Halloween-themed mix ‘Nightmare On Rezz Street 2’ on new label Hypnovizion

By Nina Kraljević

Canadian producer Rezz followed up on 2018’s mix ‘Nightmare On Rezz Street’ with a chilled Halloween-themed mix, released on her new label Hypnovizion.

Successful 2018 mix ‘Nightmare On Rezz Street’ got its follow-up this week just in time for Halloween, and according to the Canadian producer Rezz, it is ‘the most fun for me throughout my career’. The 30-minute mix of 12 new unreleased tracks comes with a spectacular set of short video creations from various credited VFX artists and videographers.

‘This is my second time creating this audio/visual cohesive mix, and it brings me back to when I first started making music and the freedom that comes with just putting music out for fun on the internet without any major concise plans’, said Rezz about working on this mix.

This release was the first on Rezz’s Hypnovizion, a recently announced new label of hers which will focus on slow-dub and mid-tempo releases from various artists, along with promising branded events. The release of the mix came along with announcing a secret release party in Los Angeles on 22nd of October with a limited number of guests, and Colorado fans will also get to enjoy the mix at Red Rocks for a special ‘Nightmare On Rezz Street’ performance.

This Hypnovizion release comes on the wave of support for her latest EP ‘Spiral’ and a successful tour that followed up for it in North America – twelve bass-fueled psychedelic tracks made their way to her fanbase through festivals such as EDC Las Vegas, Elements Festival, Lost Lands and many more single shows. Next up on her tour list are aforementioned sold-out shows at Red Rocks.

Immerse yourself in the spooky mix from Rezz ‘Nightmare On Rezz Street 2’ down below and let us know what you think of the music and the visuals:

Image Credit: Rukes.com