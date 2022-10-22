Seven Lions releases his debut album ‘Beyond The Veil’: Listen

By Jan César 253

One of the lead Future Bass artists Seven Lions releases his debut album called “Beyond The Veil” via his imprint Ophelia Records.

Jeff Montalvo, more known as Seven Lions, joins Slander as yet another Future Bass artist to release their debut album in 2022. Since the early beginnings of his career, Seven Lions has become a major influence in this genre. His music style combining Dubstep with emotions and elements of Trance inspired many others. After more than 10 years on the scene, his fans can now experience the biggest project of his career.

The excitement began during summer when Seven Lions wiped out his Instagram page. After that, small teases and promotion posts began to emerge and on July 25th, he announced his debut album. The album is made of 12 tracks with only vocalists as featured artists. The lead single “Every Time” has been released with the album announcement, giving fans exactly what they wanted. The album is a consistent piece that works together and every track adds to the euphoric sky full of star night-like atmosphere. Tracks like “Call On Me” or “Someday” are typical Seven Lions Future Bass-sounding tracks. Tracks like “Beyond The Veil” or “Between” focus mainly on vocals and have softer, but very fitting drops, often with a nice addition of string instruments.

Seven Lions tried to keep the emotional level high on this album. What he gave us and his fans is a consistent, euphoric journey made by none other than him and talented vocalists like So Below, Dia Frampton, JT Roach and others. You can listen to the album below:

Image Credit: Rukes.com