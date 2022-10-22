Valentino Khan fires up the dancefloor with massive single ‘Goin Up’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 193

Pushing his signature ever-evolving sound comes naturally to Valentino Khan and today he is blessing listeners with a massive bass house tune ‘Goin Up’ to break it down on the dancefloor.

From world-class house music production to even digging deeper into the realm of hip-hop music, Valentino Khan has consistently pushed his sound forward toward his global fan base. From firing up the festival scene with classics such as ‘Deep Down Low’ to dropping those contagious basslines with his most recent single ‘Blackmail,’ there is no stopping Valentino Khan as he continues to progress in the industry with one electrifying beat at a time. Going hard is an understatement when it comes down to this legend and he is back to pump up the dancefloor with his bass-house tune ‘Goin Up.’

With a deep bassline luring listeners in from the start, the alarms begin to go off as we enter Valentino Khans world of pure energy and revolutionzing sound. As hard-hitting vocals ignite his fans with energy, Valentino Khan drops a filthy and contagious bass-infused beat for all those looking to dance all night long. Mastering his production style with a unique blend of beats and thoughts gives listeners a harmonious flow of house music that exceeds a standard only Valentino Khan has been able to achieve over the years. Easily showcasing the producer’s ability to continuously evolve and produce sultry hit records, Valentino Khan shares:

“The moment felt right for me to put together another house banger, this time with 303 vibes. Go up with this one & enjoy.”

Listen to the track below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Pete Don