808 Festival marks return with fully-stacked lineup including Hardwell, DJ Snake and more

By Ouranios Savva 151

Marking their return in the most impressive of fashions, 808 Festival will be held once again at the BITEC Bangna in Bangkok, Thailand this coming December. Featuring some of the biggest names within the dance scene, the fully-stacked lineup includes the likes of Hardwell, DJ Snake, Zedd and many more.

Following a two year hiatus as a result of the global pandemic, 808 Festival is now returning with the most impressive of lineups. Acting as one of the premiere electronic music festivals in Asia, party-goers will once again have the opportunity of witnessing their favourite acts, in what is set to be one of the biggest events in the continent. Taking place between the 9th and 11th of December, 2022, 808 Festival will be marking its 9th edition in a truly legendary fashion, as some of the biggest names within the dance scene will be taking centre stage at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC Bangna) in Thailand.

Ensuring nothing less than the most energetic of shows, the likes of Acraze, Andrew Rayel, Armin van Buuren, Cedric Gervais, DJ Snake, Gareth Emery, Hardwell, Illenium, Madeon (Live), MORTEN, Pauline Herr, SAYMYNAME, Whethan and Zedd have all been confirmed, and in turn, further amplifying the status of the event to a worldwide scale. A fully-stacked lineup in every sense of the word, each of the featured acts offer a wide variation of genre-defying electronic music, and thus, everyone in attendance can rest assured of the immense experience that lays ahead, with 808 Festival edging ever so closer to its highly-anticipated return.

A truly unique event that returns just before the end of 2022, 808 Festival has once again showcased its ability of attracting only the biggest of acts within the dance scene, as this immersive lineup acts as yet another indicator of the success that the organisers seek to achieve year in and year out. Bringing Thailand to the centre of attention once again, it comes to no surprise of how impactful electronic music can be on all corners of the world, and 808 Festival provide nothing less than the most spectacular of experiences for everyone involved. Bearing this in mind, tickets are still on sale, and can be accessed through the festivals official website here. Will you be joining some of the biggest names of our scene in Thailand next month? Be sure to let us know in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 808 Festival (@808.festival)

Image Credit: 808 Festival