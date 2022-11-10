Charlotte de Witte launches new sub label for emerging artists under KNTXT brand

By Chris Vuoncino 85

Charlotte de Witte has decided to continue to grow her incredible brand, KNTXT, while looking to focus on emerging artists with the launch of a brand new sub label. The announcement comes amidst a massive year for the trance star who earlier made history as the first woman to close out the main stage at Tomorrowland while releasing two incredible EP’s of music throughout the year.

While such massive success and breaking down of boundaries would no doubt earn de Witte the right to focus on her career and success for a bit, she has instead decided to expand her incredible KNTXT brand and bring a larger spotlight to new and emerging artists. With the announcement of the new venture, the label released this short statement regarding the purpose and goal of the launch:

“We’re proud to launch RPM by KNTXT A turbo-charged digital-only sub label of KNTXT that builds velocity around emerging talent and sounds. A fast circuit designed for revolutions at any minute. RPM for BPM”

While the announcement of RPM was just made public on November 7th, the first artist and release has already been announced. Hitting streaming services on November 11th, will be the new EP, Break Into Acid, by Sao Paulo producer Acid Asian. Showing her full commitment to both the label and the music signed to it, Charlotte de Witte even shared a clip of her playing the title track at a recent performance. With this just being the start of the new venture, there is no doubt that de Witte will be looking to carefully curate and build up the RPM brand with the same dedication and passion which she has given to KNTXT and its artists over the years. Be sure to check out RPM’s first release, Break Into Acid, from Acid Asian when it drops this Friday, November 11th and congrats to Charlotte de Witte on another huge accomplishment.

Proud to launch @KNTXTmusic RPM. New music is coming soon.. 👀 pic.twitter.com/wLS2OEc4ED — Charlotte de Witte (@CharlottedWitte) November 7, 2022

Image Credit: Tomorrowland