CHPTR. & NOHC team up for captivating new single ‘Electrifying’: Listen

Blessing us all with the most captivating of releases, CHPTR. and NOHC have just unveiled their latest collaboration, in the form of ‘Electrifying.’ “The whole process of building this track was highly inspiring. I think we created a song that gives an electrifying feeling to the listeners,” CHPTR. says

Teaming up for the most breathtaking of releases, CHPTR. (real name Leonard Schneider) and NOHC have just blessed us all with a single for the ages, entitled ‘Electrifying.’ A future bass banger in its own right, the German-based DJ/producer has been leaving his own mark within our scene through his ever-so emotive but highly energetic productions, whilst the electronic duo composed of vocalist Suzanne Real and producer Chris V, add their own touch to this certified hit.

Taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, both sets of artists’ ensure nothing less than the most scintillating of vibes. Implementing their signature sound(s) to the utmost of perfection, ‘Electrifying’ is more than set on captivating audiences worldwide, as the combination between each musical element of the track, with the ever-so soul-soothing and mesmerising vocals that echo throughout, have most definitely led to most addictive of end products. A collaboration that oozes with energy in its whole entirety, CHPTR. and NOHC continue right from where they left off, with success the only probability that lays in the horizon for each of these artists’ to watch.

“The project ‘Electrifying’ with NOHC was a really special one for me. I already knew their work from their powerful tracks with Au5 and I definitely wanted to work with them too. As they agreed to the collaboration I was so motivated to get things done. The whole process of building this track was highly inspiring. I think we created a song that gives an electrifying feeling to the listeners.” – CHPTR.

Destined for the very top of the charts, ‘Electrifying’ will have anyone feeling some type of way, as an array of feelings emerge throughout the tracks’ progression. A true masterpiece of a track, both CHPTR. and NOHC leave no doubt to the imagination, so be sure to check out their latest release in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. We will be keeping a close eye on both set of artists’ and all their future endeavors, but in the meantime, we would like to also know your own thoughts on ‘Electrifying’ in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: CHPTR. & NOHC / Provided Artists