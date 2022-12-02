Instafest: the newest viral trend sweeping social media

By Jack Spilsbury 208

Instafest is the newest trend sweeping social media, allowing users to create the festival lineup of their dreams.

Any music fan at least once has thought about their dream festival lineup, and now with the new viral website Instafest, you can get one step closer. The website uses your streaming service’s top tracks and artists to generate a festival lineup you’ve always dreamed of, displaying them all in a special lineup poster.

Upon logging in using either Spotify, Apple Music or last.fm the lineup will be generated from listening preferences from either the last 3 months, 6 months or since your streaming began. Once created the poster can be customized by naming your festival and picking from various themes including LA Twilight, Malibu Sunrise, and Mojave Dusk, finishing with a score on how mainstream your music taste is compared to other users.

Website developer Anshay Saboo spoke to Techcrunch about the story behind Instafest’s creation saying:

“I had the idea when I was in bed scrolling through TikTok one day. I saw people were posting videos from Coachella and I started thinking about how I would set the Coachella lineup if I could pick the artists. The thought process led to me thinking about generating a music festival graphic using a Spotify integration, and I built off from there”

You can try out Instafest for yourself via the link here, and although as previously mentioned Spotify, Last.fm and Apple Music (in beta form) are all available to use to generate your festival poster, the developer is hoping to add even more streaming services soon. Who are your festival’s headliners? Make sure to let us know.

Image credit: Simon Boxus on Unsplash