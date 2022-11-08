RL Grime debuts unreleased Nero collaboration at Second Sky

RL Grime generally makes waves in the fall season for his annual Halloween mixes, an event and expectation that has become as predictable as the return of pumpkin spice latte’s to coffee shop menu’s everywhere. This year, he reserved an extra fall treat for his appearance at Porter Robinson’s Second Sky where he took the stage just before the Robinson’s headlining slot.

With a Halloween set beginning with a spoken word selection by the legendary ring announcer Bruce Buffer, as well as an interlude with famed author R.L. Stine, it would seem as though RL Grime would have delivered all his tricks and treats for that particular mix. Of course Second Sky has become one of the most anticipated events of the year, as Porter Robinson and his team continue to curate a line up and experience that is unique and all encompassing and the American Producer and DJ was prepared to give fans some new and exciting sounds of his own. One of the standout selections occurred during his set when the familiar vocals of Nero singer Alana Watson burst from the sound system over an energetic and glitch filled production. The new track is debuted as Nero has begun re-emerging with new music and on the stage. The trio, who’s last album was 2015’s Welcome Reality, has been returning to the public space this year, having released a a remix of Deadmau5’s single, XYZ, and taking the stage as a trio for the first time in five years during the Red Rocks stop of the We Are Friends tour.

While no formal announcements have been made for new music from RL Grime or Nero, the debut of the ID at Second Sky reveals that music is nearly ready to go. Hopefully for fans of both artists, 2023 will see the release of the track, if not a whole new album from Nero. In the meantime, check out some fan captured footage of RL Grime on stage at Second Sky below.

Image Credit: Rukes.com