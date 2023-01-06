Pascal Letoublon returns with emotive new single ‘Time After Time’ feat. ILIRA: Premiere

By Ouranios Savva

Continuing right from where he left off, Pascal Letoublon has just unveiled an emotive new single, entitled ‘Time After Time.’ Elevating the production, singer/songwriter ILIRA offers the most breathtaking of vocals. “It’s been amazing working with Pascal on this record and I’m excited for the world to hear it,” ILIRA says

Looking to further enhance his presence within the electronic dance industry, Pascal Letoublon has just unveiled a deep house single for the ages, in the form of ‘Time After Time.’ Implementing his signature sound throughout, the French DJ/producer has once again showcased the undeniable musical prowess that he possesses, whilst the breathtaking vocals courtesy of singer/songwriter ILIRA, help elevate this production to a different dimension. As emotive as it can be, we can’t help but feel that sense of nostalgia as the track progresses in its entirety.

Bursting into the scene back in 2020 with his mega-hit ‘Friendships,’ Letoublon has shown no signs of slowing down, and in turn, each of his endeavors ever since, have only amplified the status of this artist to watch. Taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, ‘Time After Time’ offers those feel-good vibes from the offset, with the man of the moment also staying true to his highly uplifting and empowering style of play. The addition of ILIRA on vocals ensures nothing less than the most mesmerising of end products, with the track as a whole, portraying a wider message hidden through the true values that human interaction longs for, such as loyalty and strength, where ultimately lifetime bonds are generated in time.

“The single makes me feel pure nostalgia. Whenever I hear the song, I see a whole movie in front of me and a warm love story – it’s been amazing working with Pascal on this record and I’m excited for the world to hear it.” – ILIRA

Destined for nothing less than ultimate success, Letoublon is the epitome of an artist that has been mastering his craft to the utmost of perfection, and we are all for it. Leaving no doubt to the imagination, ‘Time After Time’ will have have anyone hooked from start to finish, with both set of artists’ playing their part in the creation of this certified hit. With this in mind, be sure to check out ‘Time After Time’ in all its glory below, and don’t forget to stay fully up to date with Letoublon and all his future endeavors, by following him on Facebook, Instagram and Spotify. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Pascal Letoublon x ILIRA (Press) / Provided by Promo Push