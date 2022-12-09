We Rave You announces first ever in-game concerts with Azerion

By Ouranios Savva 206

Teaming up with Azerion for a virtual event like no other, We Rave You is happy to announce the first ever in-game concert within the Habbo community, featuring the likes of Mark Sixma, Mariana Bo and MR.BLACK.

Combining music and technology in the most immersive of fashions, We Rave You could not be any more thrilled to announce its latest digital project, as in collaboration with Azerion, a first ever in-game concert will be taking place on the 16th of December, 2022. Hosted in their online social community game Habbo, as well as through their most recent game, Hotel Hideaway, Azerion have taken the opportunity of utilising the brand new technology that is implemented amongst their most popular of online community games, and in turn offer users an experience of a lifetime, through a live virtual concert that features the likes of Mark Sixma, Mariana Bo and MR.BLACK.

Taking pride in serving “consumers, digital publishers, advertisers and game creators globally,” Azerion ensure only the highest of technological advancements for each of their associated online platforms, and in turn, allow users to actively engage with one another through the digital worlds that exist in each of their games. Having founded Habbo back in 2000, the game now acts as one of the largest virtual communities in the world, and at the same time, Hotel Hideaway looks at emulating the similar, or even higher success, as it allows users to engage via a 3D social virtual community, and with a vast array of features enabling for the most fun of activities, it is only a matter of time until projects such as the We Rave You virtual festival, will be leaving a lasting impact on everyone involved.

“This year has been both dynamic and exhilarating for everyone in the Habbo family, and what a better way to celebrate the year than the first ever digital concert in Habbo with our friends and fans. Collaborating with We Rave You allows us to truly share this experience across the world and welcome new fans of EDM and these DJs to the Habbo community. We cannot wait for the shows and send a huge thanks to the performers for what will be a milestone in Habbo’s history!” – Jurriaan van Teunenbroek (Vice President of Azerion)

“We’ve made significant moves in the past year and there’s no better way to end 2022 than with this amazing collaboration! This experience allows us to connect with our audience in another exciting form. We’ve been planning this for a while now and I’m extremely happy we managed to pull this off with the Azerion team” – Yotam Dov (CEO & Founder of We Rave You)

Having hosted various Q&A sessions, as well as other music-related in-game events over the years, the We Rave You virtual festival will be marking the first concert to ever take place in the Habbo community. A milestone for everyone involved, Mark Sixma, Mariana Bo and MR. BLACK will be performing a 20-minute set each, whilst both games are already well prepared, through the addition of new concert rooms in each. Featuring the banners from each artist, as well as the We Rave You logo throughout the virtual rooms, we could not be any more excited for both of the virtual events that will be taking place in Azerion’s two most popular of online community games, so be sure to be part of this digital experience by becoming a member of the Habbo community here & Hotel Hideaway here. Will you be joining? Let us know in the comments section.

Image Credit: Azerion