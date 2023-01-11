Armin van Buuren unites with Matoma & Teddy Swims for sun-soaked record ‘Easy To Love’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 149

Armin Van Buuren has just released a brand new dance-pop single entitled ‘Easy To Love’ with hit-maker Matoma and breakout singer/songwriter Teddy Swims.

It takes only one look at the voluminous discography of Armin van Buuren to see the remarkable extent of his collaborative repertoire, and his new pop-inspired single on Armada Music might just be the most ear-popping addition yet. ‘Easy To Love’ sees the five-time #1 DJ in the world team up with Norwegian hitmaker Matoma and American singer-songwriter Teddy Swims, the latter of whom is able to flaunt a following of over 5 million fans between his YouTube and TikTok channels.

Talking of instant infatuation, ‘Easy To Love’ is oozing with hit potential. Flaunting atmospheric guitar tones, a steady rhythm, and a rich vocal presence that elevates the song even further, this track is bound to resonate with anyone who’s ever fallen in love at the snap of a finger.

“I’m over the moon with this new collaboration,” Armin van Buuren says. “Working with other artists greatly inspires me, and joining forces with both Matoma and Teddy Swims really helped me get this song to where I wanted it to go. I hope everyone else will love it as much as I do.”

Matoma adds, “From the beginning of my career, it has been a dream of mine to work with the legend that is Armin… I’ve also been obsessed with the unique emotion in Teddy’s voice since I first heard it. So to have this release bring these dreams together is just…wow!”

Listen to the incredible new single on your preferred streaming platform here.

Armin van Buuren, Matoma & Teddy Swims (Combined Press) / Provided by Armada PR