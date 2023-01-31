Above & Beyonds Paavo Siljamäki announces debut solo album ‘Deeper Tales’

Paavo Siljamäki, one-third of Above & Beyond, announces their first solo album, titled ‘Deeper Tales’, the album releases this spring and is followed by a United States tour.

Paavo Siljamäki is most known for his role in the world-famous trance trio Above & Beyond, having an over 30-year career, the musical mastermind has sprawled numerous hits and changed the trance genre landscape. The 45-year-old producer and DJ is now expanding his intensive portfolio by announcing his first-ever solo debut album under his P.O.S moniker.

Titled ‘Deeper Tales’, this brand new LP promises a touch of Above & Beyond’s signature sound when it releases this spring, with a guaranteed unique spin offered by the P.O.S project. Reflecting upon Paavo Siljamäki’s recent experiences, promising soulful and heart-on-sleeve club records, many of which have been teased during Above & Beyond’s Group Therapy 500 as well as at Anjunadeep Open Air L.A. party that took place last November. Paavo Siljamäki himself discusses what to expect from this new musical chapter when he states:

There’s no feeling of freedom like being at sea. While sailing, I synchronise with the sunrise and sunset, like being aligned with nature. I found that over the past few years, I really found myself in nature. There’s something about being closer to nature that is really healing, and very inspiring. The whole P.O.S project is about allowing this fertile ground for creativity. Doing something that doesn’t have any rules or have to fit into anything. Through that, I’m expecting and hoping that good things come out. And that, overall, this will lead to more good stuff for our main band, our main project, Above & Beyond.

Along with this new LP, Paavo Siljamäki will be hitting the roads of an American tour to celebrate the album’s release. Kicking off in March of this year, the shows will hit major cities across the US and Canada including Miami and New York, you can find tickets via the link here.

Image Credit: Rukes.com