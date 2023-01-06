Tiësto begins new year with release of latest single ‘Lay Low’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino

Continuing to build anticipation for his upcoming album, ‘Drive,’ while also carrying over the momentum from his massive 2022, Tiësto is wasting no time and releasing music in the new year. The Dutch DJ promised this new album to explore new territory and feature a focus on house music, and this new single certainly highlights that energy.

While long time Tiësto fans were certainly ecstatic when the producer returned to his roots over the summer of 2022 and explored an extended set of his earlier trance works during his appearance at Tomorrowland, he is making it clear that he is only looking forward when he steps into the studio. Building upon the foundation of his recent hits, ‘The Business,’ and ‘Hot In It,’ he now delivers another house anthem in the form of this latest release, ‘Lay Low.’ The track opens with a massive wall of female voices singing the hook, “Lay low with the sun, Have a real good time,” before the bass comes in and a male vocalist takes over. The contrast in voices creates a unique energy and allows the topline to ebb and flow, playing off the two distinct voices, which the producer eventually uses side by side during the drop.

With the release of ‘Drive’ fast approaching next month, Tiësto continues to showcase his versatility as he combines infectious vocal melodies with his mainstage-ready productions. Recent tracks like his Tate McRae collaboration, ‘10:35,’ focused on more pop-friendly top lines, while this newest single seems to fall somewhere between those singles and his 2020 release, ‘The Business.’ While ‘Lay Low’ does feature a full verse, and the vocals never pause throughout the release, they act more like a mantra or single phrase than a traditional verse/ chorus formula. While Tiësto has been a star in the scene for many years now, he is making it clear that his still inspired and excited to explore new sounds as he continues to deliver dance floor anthems.

Image Credit: Rukes.com