Cody Chase unveils hard-hitting techno banger ‘Don’t Talk’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 104

Elevating his presence at any given chance, Cody Chase has just unveiled a hard-hitting techno banger, in the form of ‘Don’t Talk‘. Kick-starting the new year as he means to go on, the Miami-based DJ/producer leaves no doubt to the imagination with this track for the ages.

Constantly on the rise, Chase is the epitome of an artist that has been mastering his craft to the utmost of perfection. Having performed at some of the largest venues and festivals worldwide, as well as having gained support by a vast array of acts within our scene, this artist to watch is showing no signs of slowing down, and of course, we are all for it. Offering only the most feel-good and highly energetic of vibes, ‘Don’t Talk’ will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor in no time at all. A hard-hitting production, each musical element leaves no doubt to the imagination, whilst Chase further showcases the undeniable musical prowess that he possesses.

Out now under Chasing Records, ‘Don’t Talk’ is destined for nothing less than the very top of the charts. Infusing techno and house in a manner that will scintillate even the toughest of crowds, Chase has kick-started the year in the most impressive of fashions, and we cannot wait of what’s to come next. With this said, be sure to check this masterpiece of a track in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts on ‘Don’t Talk’ in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Cody Chase / Provided By: Press